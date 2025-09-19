Kash Patel did extremely well when questioned

Jim Jordan just asked Kash Patel a bunch of questions to help him show how successful he's been so far:

"Is the FBI still spying on parents at school board meetings?"

KASH: "No, sir."

"Is the FBI still targeting Catholics?"

KASH: "No, sir."

"Is the FBI still censoring Americans?"

KASH: "No, sir."

"Is the FBI still targeting Americans for shopping at Cabela's or purchasing Bibles?"

KASH: "Nobody is targeted for their faith."

"Is the FBI still targeting Americans who are pro-life?"

KASH: "Nobody is targeting anyone for their beliefs."

"Is the FBI still cooking the books on crime data?"

KASH: "The crime data is real."

"Is the FBI still purging agents for conservative viewpoints?"

KASH: "No one at the FBI is asked their viewpoints on politics."

"Is the FBI still labeling the Betsy Ross Flag, of the American Revolution, a 'hate symbol?'"

KASH: "No."

"Well, maybe that's why you've been able to - what was the number, 23,000 bad guys you've arrested? A HUGE increase from the same time period in the previous administration? I think you said 1,400 predators? 4,000 children rescued?"

"Maybe when you're not focused on politics, you can focus on what the FBI is supposed to do - GO GET THE BAD GUYS!"