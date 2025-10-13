Jim Jordan Report

Jim Jordan Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
11

Why hasn't James Comey been arrested yet?

Oct 13, 2025
1
11
Share
Transcript

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Rand Paul Review
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture