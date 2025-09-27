Jim Jordan Report

Jim Jordan Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
11
25

Jim Jordan Calls Out Obama for Russia-gate Hoax

Sep 27, 2025
11
25
Share
Transcript

Jim Jordan Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Rand Paul Review
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture