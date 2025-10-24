Comey Indictment Raises More Questions About Russia Hoax

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript3510Comey Indictment Raises More Questions About Russia HoaxOct 24, 20253510ShareTranscriptJim Jordan Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksJim Jordan ReportSubscribeRecent PostsJim Jordan Helps get Right-Wing Creators Back on YouTubeOct 23Jim Jordan is working hard to strengthen campaign finance lawsOct 20Rush Limbaugh’s Heartfelt Comments About Charlie Kirk ResurfaceOct 17Why hasn't James Comey been arrested yet? Oct 13Here's what keeps Jim Jordan going through it allOct 5Jim Jordan Calls Out Obama for Russia-gate HoaxSep 27Charlie Kirk's legacy lives onSep 22