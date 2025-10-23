Jim Jordan Helps get Right-Wing Creators Back on YouTube

Have you noticed one or several of your favorite YouTube commentators have gone missing?

There’s a reason for that.

YouTube is cracking down on what it considers to be “hate speech”. The video streaming platform is using artificial intelligence (AI) to pinpoint allegedly hateful words and phrases.

The end result is a banning of a significant number of content creators. Many of those creators are right-wing patriots.

Jim Jordan is Taking on Google

Google, the owner of YouTube, is cracking down on free speech.

The twist?

Google is censoring right-wing content creators.

Though it is legal for private businesses to censor employees and customers, that action conflicts with the First Amendment.

There is a strong argument to be made that the internet and YouTube are the equivalent of the modern day agora. The agora was the public center where Ancient Greeks gathered to speak freely.

The Censors are Unleashing the Bots

There is no better example of the crack down on free speech than the ongoing saga of Stardusk, a right-wing commentator. Also known as the Thinking Ape, Stardusk’s channel was censored by YouTube.

The catch?

The censoring occurred at the hands of AI-powered bots. Those bots flagged Stardusk’s channel for offensive content.

The offensive content?

Stardusk stated Generation Z enjoys spending a lot of free time on the internet.

That’s it. That was the supposed offensive speech.

For that speech, Stardusk was censored and demonetized. He deleted his YouTube channel, then pivoted to Rumble where he can speak freely.

Jim Jordan is Prioritizing the First Amendment

Jim Jordan and President Trump are free speech warriors. It’s a sharp contrast with the Biden administration that pressured Meta and other social platforms to silence detractors.

“The Biden administration deliberately silenced politically disfavored speech. We must prevent it from happening again through my bill, the First Amendment Accountability Act.” – Jim Jordan

Aside from Jordan and a couple other conservatives, few are making a fuss about YouTube’s banning of right-wing creators.

Why is that?

Simply put, speaking out against Big Tech isn’t politically expedient.

The titans of Silicon Valley hold all the cards as they are responsible for innovation and the continuance of our economic system.

Few but Jim Jordan are willing to cross our neo-feudal overlords stationed in Silicon Valley.

For that, Jordan deserves credit.

Progress is Being Made

Thanks to Jordan and other free speech warriors, we have hope. Jordan has joined discussions to expose digital platforms’ discussions that admit specific content was yanked for political reasons.

The inspiration for that intentional retraction stems from the Biden administration. YouTube is now reinstating accounts tied to conservative politics.

“That is a win for the First Amendment, that is a win for free expression, and that’s a good thing.” – Jordan

Granted, food and shelter are arguably more important than free speech. However, most governments are capable of providing the bare minimum of sustenance and roofs.

What matters most is that basic human liberties extend beyond the bare minimum. Governments worthy of tax dollars should also protect free speech.

That’s exactly what makes Jim Jordan and true patriots different from the rest of the world, especially the Eastern hemisphere.

The Value of Free Speech

How much do you value your right to speak freely?

If you are like most, you place a high value on your right to speak without restraint. However, in the spirit of honesty, it must be noted that there are ramifications for offending the wrong people.

Offend power brokers or the state and there’s a chance you’ll face legal recourse, albeit unjustified.

Nor can you yell “bomb” or “fire” in a public place such as a crowded theater. In other words, free speech doesn’t really exist in an absolute.

Are we willing to sacrifice free speech on YouTube and the internet as a whole simply because it has private ownership?

That is the question we must wrestle with as we move forward. Ideally, government would recognize the fact that the internet is a public space accessible by any American citizen with access to a library.

In that sense, the internet is a public forum where the right to speak freely should be honored.

Jim Jordan is arguing exactly that.

Will you join him?