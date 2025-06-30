Rep. Jim Jordan Urges Congress to Defund PBS and NPR

In 2025, America has a lot of problems to combat, one of them being a grossly biased mainstream media. Time after time, various news outlets prove they’re more interested in parroting rehearsed talking points than reporting the honest facts.

We the people are sick of it. Every single one of these outlets has been given ample opportunities to course correct and make things right. Yet at each turn, they opt to serve the establishment’s best interests while leaving everyday Americans out in the cold.

Get 49% off for 1 year