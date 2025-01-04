Former CIA Director Covered Up COVID’s True Origins

From the moment that COVID-19 emerged, Americans knew the federal government wasn’t being honest about its origins. The public was told to believe this virus mutated from previous iterations of coronavirus, but this explanation just didn’t make sense.

After time and citizen-led investigations, people began to deduce that the virus mutated in a lab before being released upon the public. Everyone - from Anthony Fauci to mainstream media pundits - rushed to shut down this “lab leak theory.”

Anyone who pushed back against the expert-approved talking points was immediately accused of spreading conspiracy theories before being eventually censored. However, the truth still came to light.

COVID did, in fact, originate from a lab. Moreover, the United States funded the gain-of-function that led to what the public came to know as COVID-19.

It gets worse though. Not only did the American government repeatedly lie to Americans about this virus’ origins, but former CIA director Gina Haspel played a direct role in the coverup.

The CIA is the Enemy of the People