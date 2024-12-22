Over the past several years, a disturbing rise of gender ideology has completely infected American culture. It’s led to biological males who “identify” as women inserting themselves in women’s sports, locker rooms, and showers. Moreover, anyone who dares to push back against this is accused of being hateful and bigoted by proponents of gender ideology.

As a tenet of wokeness, this sort of delusion about natural biology isn’t rooted in any facts or science. It’s for precisely this reason that gender ideology continuously backfires, only leading to women and girls getting hurt in sports and denied various awards.

In spite of all this, scientist Neil Tyson is one of the latest public figures to embrace this toxic brand of wokeness. Unfortunately for Tyson, his latest promotion of gender ideology took place on the Piers Morgan: Uncensored show, where he was met with immediate pushback.

Denying Biological Realities in the Name of Wokeness