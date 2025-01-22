Over the years, mainstream media outlets in this country have become increasingly woke and anti-American. From misrepresenting the truth about the Biden administration to spreading left-wing propaganda, the mainstream media continues to prove itself as an unreliable narrator.

One of the platforms at the front of this is none other than the New York Times. Despite this publication promoting itself as above the partisanship and bias, their reporting habits tell a very different story.

Unfortunately, the Times recently sunk to a new low that’s shocking for even them. In a disturbing new turn of events, this outlet has been exposed for publishing content written by a member of the Islamic terrorist group, Hamas.

NYT Joins Forces With Hamas

More than once, the New York Times opted to give Hussam Abu Safyia, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, a voice on their site. Safyia has penned multiple pieces about the supposed plight of Gaza, begging for the world to save them from “horror” and claiming he’s one of the “last doctors” left.

Unfortunately, Safyia isn’t just a hospital director, but he’s also a colonel of Hamas. This means he played a direct role in the abduction, murder, and torture of innocent Israelis on October 7, 2023. To this day, Hamas continues to hold Israelis and Americans hostage.

Nevertheless, this didn’t stop the Times from publishing Safyia, thus legitimizing Hamas in the process. The Hamas colonel has pieces that were published after October 7 as well, meaning the NYT opted to give this Islamic terrorist group a voice even after their latest atrocities.

We Can’t Get Legitimate News From Terrorists

It goes without saying that anything coming from Hamas can’t be trusted. They’ve committed an untold number of human rights violations and continue doing so to this very day. In fact, if Hamas had their way, they’d completely wipe Israel off the map. Then, they’d force the entire world to abide by Sharia Law and brutally execute anyone who refused.

Even by the New York Times’ standards, they should be ashamed of themselves for allowing a Hamas colonel to publish content on their platform. If the publication had any hopes of winning back Americans’ trust and restoring its reputation as a trustworthy platform, this latest stunt just destroyed it.

Anyone who still reads the New York Times may very well be getting their insight and perspective from people who’ve violated numerous human rights. This, alone, is all the more reason to stop consuming the platform’s content and encourage others to do the same.

When terrorists are given a platform to reach others, their propensity to manipulate and brainwash the masses only increases. Sadly, the New York Times may not be the only platform allowing this to happen.

Kamal Adwan is a Hamas Military Hospital

It’s not just Hussam Abu Safyia with ties to Hamas, but it’s also the hospital he works for. That’s right: Kamal Adwan is nothing more than a hospital for Hamas terrorists. The Israeli Defense Forces have repeatedly pointed this out, warning that no one can take what Kamal Adwan Hospital says at face value.

In fact, this very facility is standing in the way of Israeli troops rescuing the hostages that Hamas is keeping in Gaza. Of course, when Safyia writes pieces for the New York Times, he isn’t covering this or being honest with the people unfortunate enough to come across his work.

To this day, the Times still hasn’t scrubbed the Hamas colonel’s work from their website. There’s been no retraction or serious explanation for why they would allow an Islamic terrorist group to connect with millions of readers.

Safyia was Gleeful About the Crimes of October 7

Around the world, people were horrified when Hamas terrorists tortured, killed, and captured innocent people attending an Israeli music festival. Safyia, on the other hand, felt happy about this invasion and openly relished it.

On the Hamas colonel’s Facebook page, he made several posts - written in Arabic - about October 7. In them, he talks about “terror” being cast into the hearts of Israelis. Further upping the ante, Safyia calls for “Allah” to shield people in the West Bank from the so-called “oppression and aggression” of Jewish individuals.

A quick look at this terrorist’s Facebook page reveals additional posts where he likens Israelis to criminals and advocates for their destruction. Anyone who would serve as a colonel of Hamas should be tried for crimes against humanity, rather than published by the New York Times.

Unfortunately, all of this is very much on brand for passionate defenders of Gaza and Palestine. Here in the United States, we’ve seen anti-Israel protesters praising Hamas as “freedom fighters” and stating that hostages in Gaza “aren’t coming home.”

Judging from the New York Times platforming a Hamas colonel, we can only assume that the publication shares these sentiments.