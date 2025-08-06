Over the past four years, we the people got an upfront look at just how dangerous illegal immigration is. Under the Biden regime, criminal aliens poured into the United States at will. All the while, Biden ensured they were coddled, looked after, and funded by our hard earned tax dollars.

It didn’t take long for the negative consequences of this to rear their ugly heads. First, Americans watched crime rates increase, especially in southern border towns. It’s also been harder for folks, particularly those in blue collar industries, to get jobs.

We’ve seen time and time again that illegals have a tendency to take employment opportunities away from hardworking Americans, thus hurting the economy. When we speak up about this, however, Democrats call it xenophobia and tell us to be quiet.

This is central to why President Trump handily won the 2024 election. On the campaign trail, he vowed to clean up the United States, deport criminal aliens, and make America great again.

As Trump follows through on these promises, leftists are in full melt down mode. Among the loudest temper tantrum throwers are none other than Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Hakeem Jeffries.

They Care More About Illegals Than Americans

On the congressional floor, across social media, and other forums, we’ve seen leftists come undone over the crackdown against unlawful immigration. These are the same people who want not just a pathway to citizenship for invaders, but also open borders entirely.

In a BlueSky post from early July, Ocasio-Cortez complained about the funding of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). After stating the agency shouldn’t have received more capital from the One Big Beautiful Bill, the radical left congressmember accused ICE of “disappearing people.”

She also insinuated that such “disappearings” would get worse in the years ahead, making what she claims is currently happening appear like “child’s play.”

The fearmongering and lies shouldn’t come as a shock, though. Democrats pulled these same stunts during President Trump’s first term.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, another House Democrat, also isn’t hesitating to demonize ICE or President Trump. While speaking before Congress recently, Jeffries decried a “deportation machine on steroids."

Continuing on, he suggested that American citizens would be put in harm’s way by ICE. Once again, this is yet another leftist tactic to stop the enforcement of immigration laws and give illegals a free pass.

By all accounts, the left will do just about anything to stop President Trump from making this country great again.

Trump is Not Backing Down

Make no mistake about it: Reps. Ocasio-Cortez and Jeffries aren’t the first Democrats to weaponize propaganda against immigration enforcement. They certainly won’t be the last.

As next year’s midterm elections get closer, we can count on leftist rhetoric to get more extreme, deranged, and baseless. They’re already going the route of bringing forward meritless lawsuits, in the hopes of keeping criminal invaders in the United States.

Meanwhile, ICE agents are seeing unprecedented surges of physical attacks against them while working. On social media, certain leftists even threaten to dox these agents and go after their families.

With everything that’s at stake, we have to join President Trump in holding the line. Now more than ever is the moment to stand firm, rather than capitulate to the left’s threats and demands.

Democrats Didn’t Care When Illegal Immigration Crushed Americans

Under the Biden regime, leftists in power had no regard for patriots who suffered because of illegal aliens. They thought it was fine and dandy when Americans were scared to leave our homes after dark. Democrats also had nothing to say about rising crime rates or declining jobs.

Yet now that President Trump is cleaning up our country, making it safer and better, the left is in meltdown mode. This, alone, speaks volumes.

It confirms that Democrats care more about the interests of illegal aliens than they do American interests. When push comes to shove, these people will always sell us out in the name of coddling outsiders.

Their Motives Couldn’t Be Clearer

For a while, many Americans questioned why Democrats have been so supportive of illegal immigration, despite its well documented harms.

Now, we have the answer.

In recent years, leftists themselves told us why they want illegal aliens in the United States. They’ve rallied for pathways to citizenship, driver’s licenses, and voting rights for these foreigners.

If Democrats were to get their way, they’d flood our country with millions of illegal aliens to cancel out votes from real patriots. In the process, the left would make up for the major loss of support it’s suffered in recent years.

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and others within the Democratic elite are concerned with their own political power, nothing else. Worse yet, they’re fine with sacrificing Americans’ rights, jobs, and safety to get it.

Thankfully, President Trump isn’t going to let this happen.