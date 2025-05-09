Political violence is getting out of control in America, thanks to the destructive antics of the radical left. We’re witnessing this play out in real time as Democrats show growing support for unlawful acts.

In early April, polling showed that almost half of voters who lean “left of center” believe that attacking Tesla headquarters and dealerships is alright. Similar amounts of leftists admitted they believe assassinating President Trump or Elon Musk would be morally acceptable.

With these attitudes being accepted and embraced by Democrats, it’s no wonder that they’re getting increasingly more dangerous. Sadly, their criminal behavior was just given the thumbs up by a radical, woke district attorney in Minnesota.

This Won’t End Well

In Hennepin County, Minnesota, District Attorney Mary Moriarty declined to bring criminal charges against Dylan Adams, a government employee who keyed and removed paint from Tesla vehicles.

Instead of moving forward with charges, Moriarty opted to go for “diversion” and just let Adams pay back the money for the damages he caused. According to the district attorney’s office, this will lower the likelihood of Adams reoffending.

Moriarty also claimed that this approach is commonly employed in “many property crime cases.”

Most Americans can see this decision for what it is. This is nothing more than a radical, leftist district attorney giving a pass to someone she secretly agrees with. Sadly, there have been many such cases of district attorneys in Democrat run areas being soft on crime.

What would you do if you were in charge?