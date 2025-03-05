It is sometimes said that free speech is a lot like money as some have more of it than others. Money buys more speech and a louder media voice. Money also buys influence through soft money political donations.

Though money ultimately dictates the extent and magnitude of one’s speech, no nation has more freedom of expression than the United States.

If we aren’t careful, we’ll travel down the path of the EU where free speech is becoming increasingly limited by the day.

Jim Jordan is Protecting Free Speech

JD Vance recently visited Europe where he chastised the union for infringing on individual freedom of expression. The headline-making comments were made at the Munich Security Conference. Jim Jordan, a House member from Ohio, echoed the sentiment on X.