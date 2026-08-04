The fact that defending votes, keeping out dangerous foreigners, and cutting down wasteful spending are considered by the opposition to be extreme shows just how far removed they are from what most people consider “normal” in America.

The Outrage Industrial Complex

Republicans and their media allies are labeling these views (election integrity measures, deportation of violent foreign nationals, and fighting wasteful spending) as taboo because if they were to admit that such policies make sense, it would highlight years of failed policy choices that Democrats made deliberately.

Measures intended to protect election integrity become labeled as “voter suppression” once those measures address mail-in ballot loopholes and large increases in recent cycles in non-citizen voter registration rolls.

Why is the right being demonized as inhumane? It’s explained below for subscribers.