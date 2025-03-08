The great empires of history didn’t fall due to outside invasion. Rome, Byzantium, the Ottomans—they all crumbled from the rot and stench within. If we’re not careful, America is next.

There’s no denying that the corrupt government likes to spend your money – you know the trillions of dollars they collect from American workers every year on April 15th when diligent citizens have already paid property tax, sales tax, inheritance tax, investment or capital gains tax, social security tax, gift tax, liquor tax, gun owner tax, state income taxes, and more than two dozen other taxes and fees?

With approximately 148.6 million tax returns filed annually, resulting in approximately $1.355 trillion in tax liabilities, where the heck does all the money go, and why is it that Democrats fight tooth and nail to keep those tax dollars funneling to all their pet projects and NGOs?

With DOGE’s recent revelations, mostly Democrat-run NGOs were receiving more than $164,749,000,000 through USAID, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg in wasteful and fraudulent spending.

Is it because the Dems even admit that they’re the Deep State?

Representative Jim Jordan wants to know why the Dems keep spending all your money, and most Americans want to know the same.

The Most Appalling Democrat Spenders and Grifters

It’s hard to name who is spending your taxpayer dollars fastest, and where all the money goes, but let’s look at a few of the innumerable examples we can point to:

Bill and Hillary Clinton

First on the list are some famous Democrats: Hillary and Bill Clinton. The euphemist “Clinton Suicide list is long.” 57 people in their close circle have died. Odd. But is it? The House of Clinton presides over a special kind of decline, replete with squandered fortunes, war-driven wealth, and broken promises too many to count.

Recent findings unearthed by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) shed light on the vast sums funneled into ill-fated endeavors, drawing shocking parallels to the excesses of fallen civilizations in history.

Take Haiti, as a singular example, left in ruins after the great quake. Bill and Hillary Clinton, through their foundation, promised renewal but delivered more devastation.

Bill tried to overthrow the Haitian government with Operation Uphold Democracy. The U.S. soldiers who were deployed saw atrocities, and millions were spent, but the country is still wrecked with chaos. Children were taken from orphanages and used as sex slaves in international trafficking rings.

$4.4 billion was awarded to the Clintons through USAID, and it vanished into the hands of contractors and bureaucrats, leaving behind a landscape of shattered homes and a people still waiting for salvation. Only six homes were built in the wake of this catastrophe under Clinton’s NGO.

The cost? Trillions drained from the Treasury, adding to the hemorrhaging U.S. wealth as military-industrial barons feasted on contracts funded by USAID. Only 2% of the money went to the people of Haiti. The rest was pilfered by contractors who did no work.

This is just how the Clintons handled Haiti. An entire building in Oklahoma was demolished with documents that would implicate Hillary Clinton in the Whitewater Scandal, but that’s another story. Then there are the lies about Benghazi. There is almost too much corruption to trace, but you can bet money trails were left behind by all these foul maneuvers.

DOGE has revealed a pattern that’s appeared in Byzantine courts: public money siphoned into private hands, diplomatic power leveraged for the enrichment of Democratic leaders, and a revolving door between government and corporate interest that has obliterated public trust. Byzantium, too, bled itself dry waging wars it couldn’t afford, its riches slipping into the pockets of slithering mercenaries and opportunists. The Clintons are poster children for how to wreck a nation’s wealth.

The Fake Birth Certificate President: Obama

Now that we’ve laid the groundwork for why the Democrats will repeat history, attempting to bankrupt the American Republic, let’s look at Obama. This man, arguably not even fairly elected with recent revelations about his non-American birth and hacked birth certificate, used USAID once again, funded by American tax dollars, to send millions to Al-Qaeda, Bin Laden, and Hamas.

In November of 2024, Mahmoud Al Hafyan, a Syrian national, was charged in a 12-count indictment, in a U.S. District Court, for allegedly and illegally diverting more than $9 million in U.S.-funded humanitarian aid intended for Syrian civilians to armed combatant groups, including the Al-Nusrah Front (ANF), which is a designated foreign terrorist organization affiliated with al-Qaida in Iraq.

Obama and the Muslim Brotherhood go deep.

Biden’s Billions

The next Democrat grifter is Joe Biden and his cocaine-addicted son and alleged pedophile Hunter Biden. Trillions of tax dollars went to create the COVID vaccine bioweapons with the help of Biden’s policies and mandates. Hunter’s own organization, BioNTech got funding from the US treasury, too. But it’s sardonic humor that Biden held back a billion dollars of Ukraine funding to keep them from investigating his son – that also came from USAID.

Biden also paid for a biometric surveillance system to use against the people of America, carried out by Chinese nationals.

Pelosi’s Top Picks

Nancy Pelosi sure has a great eye for stock picking. Some have accused her of insider trading to amass wealth that allows her to live in a $5 million dollar home in California with its own vineyard, while using millions in USAID funds to start her own farm all on a $235,000 annual salary. Her net worth is around $140 million. When she responded to the USAID scandal, she didn’t really refute illegal appropriations. That’s some uncanny financial savvy, Nancy.

As a true democrat, Nancy helped to orchestrate the J6 “insurrection” at the nation’s capitol. She’s also been in office for more than 35 years, stealing taxpayer money. She’s gotten kickbacks from banks, Big Pharma, Nvidia, and many other industry lobbyists.

There are many other Democrats who are happy to steal our money, but these are some of the most egregious players in the game of Gamble-American’s-hard-earned-money-for-fun-and- personal-gain.

Will We Ever Learn?

History reveals that no empire stands forever. The lessons of the past resound—when corruption festers unchecked with the Democrats doing the bidding of the Deep State, and they continue to indulge in waste while ignoring the inquiries of citizens and appointed leaders, collapse is inevitable. DOGE can help stop the bleeding. The Democrats want to keep the money train of corruption going, They care not about the bloodshed.