Judges with agendas are overstepping their constitutional boundaries. The lack of action has raised serious doubts as to what it will take to get some type of real action moving.

Timing may potentially reset expectations surrounding house oversight. Critics point to the fact that talk of holding the judiciary accountable typically increases during election cycles then fades once action is required.

Jim Jordan heads the House Judiciary Committee having issued multiple subpoenas for the “deep state” and censorship by big tech. However, when it comes to judges issuing rulings that expand government power beyond legally established limits, Jordan’s sense of urgency is unmatched.

What’s the plan to ensure justice is served? It’s detailed below for subscribers.