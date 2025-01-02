The public sector has failed the American people for decades, yet many people are still on the fence or opposed to a new private sector initiative led by one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the United States.

The country’s soaring national debt is one of the most significant and unaddressed issues that the US economy is facing, and politicians have spent years ignoring this issue. Our only hope of truly tackling this issue is through a radical, private sector-driven solution. Milei achieved a strong benchmark of success under a radical libertarian approach in Argentina, and there is hope that the US government can also complete a massive overhaul of its economy under DOGE’s leadership.

DOGE is a massive threat to the deep state and crooked, career politicians. Elon and Vivek will likely face many challenges from the establishment as they work to restore sanity in government spending. The political and media attacks will likely intensify in the coming months.

Jim Jordan Praises DOGE as a Common Sense Solution

Jim Jordan recently questioned why Democrats were so afraid of DOGE. After all, the main purpose of DOGE is to increase transparency and accountability in the government. These views should be supported by anyone who cares about the future of the United States.

While some common sense democrats, like Bernie Sanders, have been willing to voice support for DOGE because of their shared beliefs, many DNC members have been violently opposed to this initiative. Is this just a case of Elon derangement syndrome, or are they afraid of what DOGE will discover during the next two years?



Some Democrats have even gone as far as to say that DOGE is illegal and unconstitutional.

DOGE represents a major threat to the establishment, so we can naturally expect crooked, career politicians to push back against and discredit DOGE as much as they can.

No Government Experience is a Qualifying Factor

Isn’t no government experience a good thing, in a world where the government has perpetually failed us?



Many people have slammed DOGE because Elon and Vivek do not have any experience working in the government, yet they are willing to significantly downplay Elon and Vivek’s achievements in the private sector. We need private sector champions if we are ever going to clean up the government’s mess. Moreover, Elon Musk has extensive experience working with the government in his private sector endeavors, so he knows how to successfully navigate bureaucracy.

During a recent interview, another media voice expressed their concerns about how Elon and Vivek did not have any experience working in the government. Jordan quickly shot down this objection and noted that these characteristics could be the source of DOGE’s strength.

“ I think that’s probably a positive because they are smart, successful individuals. No one can argue with that, I mean they are some of the most successful guys on the planet. They are gonna bring that perspective, and I think the country is saying yeah I want that kind of approach, that fresh new outside approach.”

Individuals like Musk are an excellent option because they only care about results and they have a fresh outside approach. This is why DOGE has attracted the support of solution-oriented people from both sides of the political establishment. On the other hand, many career politicians on both sides are terrified of being held accountable under DOGE.



Too many politicians were nobodies in the private sector and then suddenly became wealthy after entering office. Nancy Pelosi’s greatest accomplishment in her leadership position has probably been her stellar insider trading, which has made her very wealthy. None of these people care about the middle class or the real economy, and consequently, see DOGE as a major threat to their unearned status. They do not care that the majority of Americans voted for Trump because they knew he would implement measures like creating DOGE.

Ron Paul has also been a long-term threat to the system, consistently blasting neocons for wasteful government spending and pursuing endless foreign wars. His advisory role in DOGE will help clean out a lot of the mess in the government, and corrupt DNC members should be afraid of what DOGE will do to them. Paul is a massive threat to neocons who think they can waste taxpayer funds and pursue endless global conflicts.

Layers of Deception

The government has been hiding a lot of corrupt things from the public, and one of its key areas of deception has been its reckless spending. DOGE represents a massive threat to the Deep State because it could expose not only wasteful spending but also government corruption.

The Pentagon is probably one of the worst examples, as it consistently fails audits. DOGE should push as hard as they can to investigate the Pentagon, as these failed audits probably indicate other unethical and illegal behavior. The Pentagon has been very smug about its errors when questioned, but will soon have to be accountable for its missteps. McCord noted that the Pentagon performed well on half of the audit and that it shouldn’t be labeled as a failure.

The wasteful spending from other federal agencies has been so bad, that our government hasn’t even been able to provide adequate relief support for people in Western North Carolina. These agencies have been too caught up with other issues, such as funding the self-inflicted border crisis. Our wasteful military spending, mainly to fund other countries, has also put massive pressure on our country’s national debt, which middle-class Americans have had to pay for through inflation. These irresponsible behaviors have been accepted for far too long, and it is wonderful that we have competent people from the private sector who will take down these wasteful and bureaucratic entities.

Debt Should be Bipartisan

Debt should be a bipartisan issue, yet only a handful of Democrats are stepping up to the plate, and many crooked Republicans are also very vocal against Musk and DOGE. The United States can’t afford to ignore its soaring debt, as the interest payments now exceed military spending. If we fail to manage these issues, our currency, economy, and national security could be at risk.



DOGE is exactly what the government needs, and people shouldn’t be attacking this initiative just because Trump is behind it. Elon and Vivek have vowed to dissolve DOGE by 2026, so the claims that this is a power grab are completely baseless and obtuse.

DOGE is a symbol of what the Trump administration represents, and there will also be many new developments in various federal agencies. This work will help cut waste spending and shut down government corruption. The deep state consequently hates people like Kash Patel, Elon Musk, and Ron Paul who will put an end to this wasteful activity.



Threats about Trump have historically been overblown. The global economy didn’t crash and we didn’t have WW3 under a Trump presidency in 2016-2020. Instead, we enjoyed years of peace and a record-strong economy due to the tax cuts. Similarly, many people will likely come to enjoy the progress created under DOGE in the next couple of years. The deep state, on the other hand, will hate being exposed and do everything they can to stop this movement.