Sane people are wondering what would have to happen for Kamala Harris to actually win the 2024 presidential election.

Here are a few options the Leftists might use to get Kommie Kamala into the White House.

Option #1: Bank on there being enough idiots (or “noncitizens") in the U.S. who would actually vote for the leftist candidate.

This would include everyone from avowed communists to those who vote for the candidate who makes them feel the most joyful.