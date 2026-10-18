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Watch the video above, starting at the 0:20 mark, where a clip calls for a “thorough purging” and a “de-Magafication.” Then ask yourself what kind of country that vision leads to.

The remarks in the video go further than ordinary political disagreement. They describe the goal as clearing out an entire political movement and the people who follow it, and they compare the effort to the de-Nazification of Germany after World War II. Whoever is speaking, the language is worth sitting with. This is not about winning an argument. It is about removing the other side.

Now consider who holds the levers of speech in America today.

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That is where Jim Jordan comes in. As chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, he has spent years digging into whether the machinery of online speech has been used against disfavored views. His committee subpoenaed officials at the Global Alliance for Responsible Media and the World Federation of Advertisers for documents about coordinated efforts to demonetize and censor disfavored speech online, and pressed Google’s parent company, Alphabet, to fully comply with a subpoena of its own.

Supporters of Trump see a pattern. Speech gets squeezed through advertisers, platforms, and pressure campaigns, and then people are surprised when half the country feels unheard.

Is it healthy for a society when one political tribe talks openly about purging the other?

Pay attention to the tone, too. A call to purge treats voters as a problem to be cleaned up rather than neighbors to be persuaded. Millions of Americans voted for Trump. Telling them they need to be removed from public life does not sound like confidence in your own ideas. It sounds like fear of the argument.

The video’s other segments show what the alternative looks like. Around 1:16, the discussion turns to claims about income inequality, and by 2:22 someone is picking those claims apart, point by point, with data. That is how a free society is supposed to work. You put your numbers on the table, the other side answers, and the public judges. Nobody needs a purge when the facts hold up.

Which side of this fight actually trusts the voters?

That is the question Trump’s supporters keep coming back to, and Jordan’s investigations are one way they test it. If speech can be quietly throttled before the debate even starts, the rest of the argument never gets heard.

That is why independent voices matter. At Jim Jordan Report, we cover what is said, who is saying it, and what it means for your freedom to say your own piece, without the spin.

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Watch the video above, starting at 0:20, then subscribe today.