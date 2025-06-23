Claiming to hold the moral high ground and having it are two different things. Leftists are masters at talking, and that’s all it is–talk.

“A 2023 study finds that white progressives in the US and UK avoid living in racially diverse neighborhoods and are more likely to move away from them than white conservatives,” an X commentator recently posted.

The post referred to the study, “White flight from immigration? Attitudes to diversity and white residential choice.”

Leave it to a bunch of Leftist sociologists to state the obvious. “Birds of a feather flock together” isn’t just a nursery rhyme; it’s a truism.

Make no mistake, sociology attracts Leftists like cowpatties attract flies. A study entitled “A Model of Political Bias in Social Science Research” states it plainly:

[P]olitical bias manifests as theories the field has advanced that flatter liberals and disparage conservatives, as ideologically motivated skepticism against theories and data that challenge liberal positions, and an overrepresentation of liberals in social psychology. Political bias has also emerged in the review of ideologically charged scientific articles, in exaggerating the impact of effects favorable to liberal positions, in ignoring plausible alternative hypotheses, in how some findings are framed and described, and in how findings are discussed. They argue that these problems are particularly acute when scientific findings (and sometimes, even questions) threaten researchers’ sacred values. They further argue that the most sacred value for many social scientists is equalitarianism, by which they refer to a complex of interrelated ideas: (1) There are no biological differences between groups on socially valued traits (and, especially, no genetic differences); (2) Prejudice and discrimination are the only sources of group differences (and anyone who says otherwise is a bigot); and (3) Society has a moral obligation to arrange itself so that all groups are equal on socially valued outcomes.

“Equalitarianism” equals equity that opens the door to all kinds of nonsense like men being women, intersectionality, and victimhood as a marker of excellence. Sociologists, by and large, cannot be trusted because they’re crazy.

While a sociological study claiming that “white progressives in the US and UK avoid living in racially diverse neighborhoods and are more likely to move away from them than white conservatives” seems damning to progressives, in actuality, it’s just more talk.

Blame the Education System

According to The Center for Politics:

The growing divide between the Democratic and Republican parties over economic, racial, and cultural issues has led to an ideological realignment within the electorate. Groups with relatively conservative policy preferences, including white voters without college degrees, have shifted their allegiances to the Republican Party, while groups with relatively liberal policy preferences, including white college graduates, have shifted their allegiances to the Democratic Party.

Put another way, students subjected to four years of Leftist discourse with maybe a smattering of conservative principles sprinkled in–if they are lucky–become progressives. Whites subjected to the real world tend to vote conservative.

White college graduates are far more likely to become white-collar workers than their non-degreed counterparts, who are more likely to become blue-collar workers. Blue-collar workers tend to live in more diverse neighborhoods than white collar workers.

It doesn’t take a team of left-leaning sociologists spending taxpayer money to fund a study to come to this conclusion. It’s common sense.

Blue-collar workers are used to diversity because that’s the nature of the blue-collar world. Leftist elitists sitting in corporate towers know this. And they feel guilty about it.

And there you have it: White Fragility.

The Frail White Elites

Robin DiAngelo wrote the book on white fragility.

Even Leftist media outlets criticized the book for being racist.

A review for The Washington Post observed, “Even as it introduces a memorable concept, ‘White Fragility’ presents oversimplified arguments that are self-fulfilling, even self-serving. The book flattens people of any ancestry into two-dimensional beings fitting predetermined narratives.”

Columbia University professor John McWhorter–who happens to be Black–claimed the book "openly infantilized Black people" and "simply dehumanized us."

McWhorter also argued that for "DiAngelo, the whole point is the suffering" of white people, who are "taught that pretty much anything they say or think is racist and thus antithetical to the good."

Simply put, DiAngelo insists that White people are bad. That’s racist.

When it comes to walking the walk, Leftists shoot themselves in the foot. In the article “White Antiracists: Everyday Antiracism and White Fragility Among Racially Progressive White Americans,” Beverly Duncan spells it out:

In general, racially progressive Whites seem to be good at talking about and expressing antiracist ideas, but there is inconsistency in their activism. Participants rarely identified racism in their daily lives and preferred instead to discuss isolated, overt, or secondhand incidents. This may speak to the segregated lives that Whites live and point to colorblind racism as a potential barrier to identifying racial discrimination. When participants did identify racial discrimination in their community, they often did not act on it, speak out against it, or address it in any way. Reasonings around not addressing racism included fear, discomfort, and anger – all notable aspects of White fragility that lead to inaction among Whites (DiAngelo 2018).

DiAngelo strikes again. Antiracist Whites are racist because when they witness racism, they ignore it—something like that. It can make your head spin because it’s all talk, no substance. It’s like trying to breathe underwater, a losing proposition.

Conclusion

It isn't at all surprising that a lot of white progressives fear minorities and won't live among them, given the opportunity. They’re psychologically fragile from trying to convince everyone–including themselves–that they’re morally superior, when they know that they’re not.

That amount of cognitive dissonance–believing two contrary claims at once–is enough to make almost anyone paranoid.

The only cure to white fragility, it would seem, is for those afflicted to stick together and convince themselves they’re better than everyone else.

It can work for a good while–they find easy refuge in Leftist universities–but, sooner or later, they have to turn on each other because there can be no mutual trust.

Why? Because they can't trust themselves.