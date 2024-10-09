Call him Tiananmen Square Tim, China Virus Wuhan Walz, or The Great Walz of China, they’re all appropriate because Vice-president hopeful Tim Walz is infatuated with all things Chinese—communist China, that is.

After graduating college, Walz taught English in Communist China. It appears to have been love at first sight. It was only a matter of time before the tryst came to light.

In August, the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, led by GOP Rep. James Comer, launched a probe into Governor Walz’s “extensive engagement with China” and the CCP.

Democrats, of course, brushed off the probe as political theatrics, once again accusing Republicans of their own penchant for political theatrics—remember the Russian Collusion Hoax?

Walz’s relationship with China, however, is much more than a steamy Harlequin romance. It’s more like a remake of The Manchurian Candidate.

According to the Oversight Committee, “In 1993, according to the Star-Herald, as a teacher, Mr. Walz organized a trip to the PRC with Alliance High School students, where costs were paid by the Chinese government. In 1994, Mr. Walz set up a private company named ‘Educational Travel Adventures, Inc.,’ which coordinated annual student trips to the PRC until 2003 and was led by Mr. Walz himself.”

It sounds innocent enough. The “Aw shucks,” kid from Nowhere, Nebraska, likes taking students abroad. That way they can be just like him—a well-traveled knucklehead.

“The corporation was reportedly dissolved four days after he took congressional office in 2007.”

Maybe Walz ditched the company because didn’t have time to take the kiddos to China anymore—or maybe he was trying to cover his tracks. Who knows? Give the guy the benefit of the doubt, right?

“Since his first trip to China, Governor Walz has visited the PRC an estimated 30 times. While serving in Congress, Mr. Walz also served as a fellow at the Macau Polytechnic University, a Chinese institution that characterizes itself as having a ‘long held devotion to and love for the motherland.’”

It looks like the motherland love rubbed off on Walz. Is he an American or a misplaced communist looking for home? Maybe he’s both.

“Governor Walz spoke alongside the President of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, which, a year later, the Department of State exposed as ‘a Beijing-based organization tasked with co-opting subnational governments,’ including efforts ‘to directly and malignly influence state and local leaders to promote the PRC’s global agenda.’”

Whoops. Maoist Tim has come out of the closet. No wonder Kommie Kamala chose him as her closest political comrade.

The Hormel Connection (It’s Not Hotdogs)

To make matters more obvious, Walz is coming under fire for supporting a U.S. research institute with connections to China. The University of Minnesota's Hormel Institute has worked with China's infamous Wuhan Institute of Virology—you know, the outfit that even the FBI concluded was the birthplace of COVID.

The Wuhan lab also performed experiments for the Chinese military's People's Liberation Army—including brutal and inhumane experiments on animals.

Walz worked to secure a minimum of $7 million in funding for the Hormel Institute. You can be the money didn’t go into research on making better hot dogs—it went into torturing animals and the weaponized viruses that probably killed a good many of them.

A Whistleblowing Patriot

The House Oversight Committee Comer subpoenaed the Department of Homeland Security for intelligence reports on Walz’s ties to China—including records of an internal Microsoft Teams group chat with information about Walz.

“Specifically,” the subpoena cover letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, “through whistleblower disclosures, the Committee has learned of a non-classified, Microsoft Teams group chat among DHS employees—titled ‘NST NFT Bi-Weekly Sync’—that contains information about Governor Walz that is relevant to the Committee’s investigation.”

Be careful what you say in online chats, they have a way of becoming public even when they’re supposed to be securely private. It’s kind of like the truth: you can’t hide it forever. Clandestine political love affairs tend to leave slime trails like slugs in a cabbage patch.

“The information required of DHS by the Committee’s subpoena will inform the Committee’s understanding of how successful the CCP has been in waging political warfare in and against the United States, how effectively federal agencies are addressing the communist regime’s campaign, and what reforms are necessary to counter this threat,” Comer added.

Thank goodness for whistleblowers like the one trying to suppose Walz for what he is: a communist sympathizer. They are the new Paul Reveres of America, and they are sounding the alarm, “The redcoats are coming! The redcoats are coming!” This time it’s not the British. It’s the red of the Red Army.

Did Kamala Know?

Was Kommie Kamala aware of Walz’s ties to China before she picked him to be her VP? She’s probably not as dumb as she looks in television interviews. In the end, it doesn't matter.

Dodo birds couldn’t fly, but they knew who to flock with. It takes a commie to know one. But wait, something is missing. The picture’s not complete.

What’s missing is the Five Star Flag of China. It looks like Harris and Walz would like to see the Stars and Stripe in an ash heap and the Five Star Flag flying high over America. Then the picture would be complete.

If it were a novel or a sordid court case, it would be about two illicit lovers plotting the murder of a spouse. But it’s not a novel. It’s not a lover’s dispute. It’s about the future of America.

How did two communist sympathizers like Harris and Walz get so close to controlling the Land of the Free? If they succeed in taking over the White House, we may never know.