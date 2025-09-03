People who want to fix elections love mail-in ballots. Everybody knows this.

That's why mail-in voting is banned in France, Mexico, Belgium, Sweden, Italy, Ukraine, Russia, Japan, the Middle East, and "Latin" countries.

In November 2020, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) made a joint statement with the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council (GCC) and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Council (SCC):

The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history . . . . There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised . . . While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections . . . we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too.

Chris Krebs, Former Director of CISA, went on to claim, “[Election] Day was quiet. There was no indication or evidence that there was any evidence of hacking or compromise of election systems on, before, or after November 3 . . . . We did a good job. I would do it one thousand times over.”

Shortly after the statements were made, Krebs was fired. Trump was quick to point out why:

The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate in that there were massive improprieties and fraud—including dead people voting, Poll Watchers not allowed into polling locations, ‘glitches’ in voting machines which changed votes from Trump to Biden, and many more.”

“Therefore,” Trump continued, “effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency.”

Good riddance. Krebs’ claim that the 2020 election was a hunky-dory was absurd, but the Left wanted you to believe it.

Shame on them.

That Was Then, This Is Now

According to the New York Post, a city council member in Michigan was recently caught on camera stuffing an election drop box with what appear to be absentee ballots. It happened days before he won his re-election bid in a local primary.

Abu Musa of the Hamtramck City Council was spotted in the passenger seat of a car on Aug. 1. He was placing stacks of paper into the hand of the car’s driver. The driver then stuffed the papers into a nearby ballot box.

The video was obtained by Local 4, appears to show.

Musa won his primary four days later by edging out 11 other candidates with 1,129 votes.

Only 286 of Musa’s votes were cast on Election Day. The other 843 were cast by absentee ballot.

Without the absentee ballots, Musa would have placed fifth in the race.

An investigation was launched after a city clerk noted the “absentee ballots were being dropped off in large bundles and filled out with suspiciously similar handwriting.”

Musa ran as a “nonpartisan” candidate. That means he was using the old "both ends against the middle" strategy by using opposing people or groups to his advantage.

The nonpartisan candidate pretends to favor both sides and plays them against each other to benefit himself. The strategy involves deceit and a lack of commitment to either party. You get the picture. Musa’s a born cheater.

He’s not the only one. There are cheaters everywhere—especially when it comes to voting fraud.

The Trump Solution

President Trump is planning to sign an executive order to “help bring HONESTY to the 2026 Midterm Elections.” The order will ban mail-in voting and electronic tabulation machines.

“I am going to lead a movement to get rid of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, and also, while we’re at it, Highly ‘Inaccurate,’ Very Expensive, and Seriously Controversial VOTING MACHINES,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“WE WILL BEGIN THIS EFFORT, WHICH WILL BE STRONGLY OPPOSED BY THE DEMOCRATS BECAUSE THEY CHEAT AT LEVELS NEVER SEEN BEFORE, by signing an EXECUTIVE ORDER to help bring HONESTY to the 2026 Midterm Elections,” Trump added.

Trump’s renewed interest in fair elections looks to have been sparked by his recent summit with Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

“You know, Vladimir Putin said something, one of the most interesting things,” Trump recounted during an interview with Sean Hannity.

“He said, ‘Your election [in 2020] was rigged because you have mail-in voting.’ He said, ‘Mail-in voting, every election.’ He said, ‘No country has mail-in voting. It’s impossible to have mail-in voting and have honest elections.’”

No need to take Putin at his word.

France allowed mail-in voting from 1958 to 1975. It was banned in 1975. The French got rid of mail-in voting for the same reasons Trump wants to get rid of it now: It can and has permitted significant voter fraud.

There’s always going to be cheaters. When it comes to voting integrity, the best you can hope for is not making the cheating easy. When you do, men like Musa are emboldened. He didn't get away with it this time, but how many were just a bit less obvious and did?