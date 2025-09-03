Jim Jordan Report

Jim Jordan Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daryl L. Hunter's avatar
Daryl L. Hunter
18h

Democrats can't win without importing the ignorant from other countries, pledging tax dollars to freeloaders they cultivate and cheating.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
glenn Lego's avatar
glenn Lego
18h

Seems they import people from other countries that ban mail in voting! (One of the countries ironically is Mexico and other Latin American countries! ) 🤔

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rand Paul Review
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture