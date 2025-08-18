Jim Jordan Report

Jim Jordan Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marj Dickson 's avatar
Marj Dickson
1h

Sounds like the UK is back in the 1930s with Hitler in control. I thought they fought against Hitler so why acquiesce now?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
2h

It doesn't matter what Rumble thinks. It doesn’t matter if they don’t care about the UK. They must comply with the UKs censorship demands—or else.

Or else what? They gonna come over here and arrest the owners? By law, they can't fine a company outside UK dominion. They better be careful. We've already kicked English ass once, we can do it again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Rand Paul Review
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture