Whoever controls the media, indoctrinates the people. That’s what the Left thinks. That’s what they want. That’s what they’re doing.

It isn’t out of a twentieth century dystopian novel like 1984 or Brave New World. It’s a twenty-first century reality where truth really is stranger than fiction.

The Left sees social media as a way to control thought. Most conservatives see it as a superhighway for free speech. The truth probably lies somewhere in between but, for now, the Left is imposing their will by censoring free speech.

The European Commission strategically employs laws to control speech in countries far beyond its borders. According to a new House Judiciary Committee report, the U.S. is on the list.

GOP Rep. Jim Jordan from Ohio sounded the alarm on X. “UK REGULATORS THREATEN AMERICAN COMPANIES WITH CENSORSHIP.”

The EU’s 2022 Digital Services Act is a censorship tool. According to the House Judiciary report:

The DSA is the EU’s comprehensive digital censorship law.5 Passed in 2022, it requires the world’s largest online platforms, such as TikTok, X, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, to identify and “mitigat[e]” “systemic risks” on their sites, including “misleading or deceptive content” and “disinformation,” “any actual or foreseeable negative effects on civil discourse and electoral processes,” “hate speech,” and “information which is not illegal.” To “mitigat[e]” against the risk of “disinformation,” “hate speech,” and other speech requires a platform to censor user content. Governments, including the EU, weaponize the terms “disinformation” and “hate speech” to censor their political opponents and criticism from their constituents, including “memes” and other forms of satire.

The EU uses a form of newspeak–language employed to “diminish the range of thought” in Orwell’s 1984–to socially engineer a citizenry of willing slaves.

He who defines what is and what is not “misleading or deceptive content,” “disinformation,” “hate speech” and all the rest controls what goes into the minds of the people.

If the government controls social media, it goes without saying they control mainstream media outlets as well because they rely on social media to get the word out.

The only way you can control all this media is through censorship.

Electronic Globalism

The House Judiciary Committee—headed by Jordan—has been investigating the EU's draconian communication laws.

In May, European authorities held a “DSA MultiStakeholder Workshop” in Brussels. The workshop was called to make sure major players like Meta, X, and Google understand their obligations under the DSA.

Here’s the kicker: The seminar was closed to the public and participants were “specifically warned” not to talk about the seminar’s exercise scenarios.”

Nevertheless, Jordan and crew got ahold of key documents.

The Workshop presented participants with hypothetical scenarios, and then asked workshoppers to “outline” what “interventions” they would employ.

In one example, a “16-year-old Muslim girl who has a history of feeling self-conscious about her identity” comes across content on “a hypothetical platform by a user named ‘@Patriot90’ who shares a meme of a ‘woman in a hijab’ over the caption, ‘Terrorist in disguise.’”

Mind you this is all hypothetical. That means somebody dreamed it up. It’s telling that whoever came up with this scenario decided to go with a Muslim girl vs. an anonymous Patriot.

Make no mistake: the Muslim girl is the protagonist and the Patriot is set up as the villain.

The Muslim girl reads comments like “We need to take back our country” and “I’m not racist, but…” and those triggers give her a “surge of anxiety.”

The scenario is then described as “illegal content” that platforms would need to address.

Matt Taibbi hit the bullseye when he wrote, “When is ‘We need to take our country back’ illegal content? When you live in the European Union, according to a new report by @Jim_Jordan.”

“The Jordan report shows European authorities essentially criminalizing criticism of immigration policies, barring even sarcastic comments about alleged offenses by immigrants,” Taibbi wrote in Racket News.

In another example, “a user who read a news article about a Syrian immigrant family reported to have committed ‘110 criminal offences’ responded by writing, ‘Deport the lot of them.’ German authorities called this illegal ‘incitement to hatred’ and indicative of ‘attacks on human dignity.’”

“Attacks on human dignity” can mean anything the authorities like, including calling a criminal a criminal.

There were other examples as well, but you get the picture. Muslims are the good guys–even when they commit over 100 criminal offenses. If you don’t like it, too bad. Shut up and take it or face the wrath of Big Brother.

Across the Pond

Jordan has now accused the UK's Office of Communications of threatening American companies "with censorship."

The evidence for the accusation hinges on communications sent to Rumble detailing the level of cooperation expected under the country's various online censorship laws.

The UK Online Safety Act was passed in 2023.

To comply with the OSA, online platforms have to change their algorithms and moderate content deemed harmful for children. This includes pornography, bullying, and "abusive or hateful content," whatever that means.

The law forbids sending "false information intended to cause non-trivial harm." This includes anything “which incites violence or is related to illegal immigration or ‘racially or religiously aggravated public order offences.’"

Translation: if the government wants to get you, they can.

Rumble is a social media platform popular with conservative content creators in the U.S. The company has yet to comply with the OSA because it believes it falls outside its reach.

Rumble does not have a substantial U.K. user base because the U.K. isn't its "target market." In the email exchange between Ofcom and Rumble, Ofcom warns it will "monitor Rumble's position carefully," and demands that Rumble "take the steps required by the Act."

It doesn't matter what Rumble thinks. It doesn’t matter if they don’t care about the UK. They must comply with the UKs censorship demands—or else.

Welcome to the Leftist machine. Resistance is futile—or so they would have you believe.