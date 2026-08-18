Tulsi Gabbard Unlocked a CIA Vault That Had Been Sealed for a Decade. What Was Inside Changes Everything

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Tulsi Gabbard released a bombshell report on her final day as Director of National Intelligence. It had been locked in a CIA vault for almost a decade. Investigators spent over 2,000 hours examining it and interviewing 20 CIA and FBI officials.

Here is what it shows.

Barack Obama and his national security team directed the creation of an intelligence community assessment they knew was false. They manufactured the Russia hoax from scratch, sold it to the American people as truth, and used it to destroy the legitimacy of a duly elected president.

A month after Trump beat Hillary Clinton, Obama was not satisfied with the existing intelligence reporting. He ordered CIA Director John Brennan to create a brand new assessment. Brennan handpicked five CIA analysts to write it. They were siloed from each other. Only one analyst was in charge of the actual draft. No coordination with other intelligence agencies. A rush job to publish before Trump was sworn in.

Home cooking for Barack Obama.

The assessment rested on four claims that became the foundation of the Russia hoax and the Robert Mueller witch hunt. That Vladimir Putin wanted Trump to win. That Putin took action to help Trump win. That the Russians had blackmail on Trump through the Steele Dossier. And that the Russians colluded with the Trump campaign.

None of it was ever true. There was no reliable intelligence to support any of it. Senior CIA officials repeatedly refused to put their names on these allegations. They were repeatedly overruled by Brennan and Comey who insisted the claims be pushed anyway without verifiable evidence.

The Obama administration cherry picked intelligence, lied about sources, misquoted sources, suppressed intelligence that contradicted their narrative, and even used anonymous internet postings. Rank and file CIA analysts admitted what they were doing violated their own tradecraft standards.

Here is the kicker. The actual intelligence showed that Putin had no clear preference between Trump and Clinton. He had dirt on Clinton including DNC emails describing her psycho-emotional problems and daily regimen of heavy tranquilizers and never released it. If Putin was trying to help Trump win he had the most damaging possible weapon against Clinton and chose not to use it.

Obama and his spy chiefs knew Putin did not prefer Trump. They knew Putin did not direct his people to help Trump win. They put it out there anyway.

In the end Barack Obama did exactly what Putin actually wanted. He undermined Americans faith in free and fair elections and caused chaos in the country. The CIA and FBI were his instruments.

Jim Jordan has been demanding accountability for this since the Russia hoax began. The vault is open now. The documents are public. The accountability is coming.

This newsletter covers every step of the Jordan accountability campaign as it moves toward the November election and beyond.

44% off forever because the 44th president manufactured the biggest political scandal in American history and Jim Jordan has never stopped exposing it.

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