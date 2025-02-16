Jim Jordan's Birthday is tomorrow! That's the last day for this discount!

It took less than half a week for Mexico’s leader, Claudia Sheinbaum, to bend the knee to President Trump. Trump rolled the dice when putting a 25% tariff on goods imported from Mexico.

Mexico initially pushed back only to relent. Donald Trump simply cannot stop winning.

Trump Notches Yet Another “W” in the Trade War

Trump’s tariff on Mexico would have hiked the price of avocados, Corona beer, Negro Modelo beer and other consumer products made in Mexico. Mexico’s President, Sheinbaum, engaged in a brief war of words with Trump then immediately backtracked.

Sheinbaum issued a formal retort through the Mexican media in an attempt to save face. Though the stern response might have scored some political points with Mexican voters, it ultimately failed.

Trump stood firm, forcing Sheinbaum’s hand. The Mexican leader ultimately gave in when engaging Trump on a phone call.

“I just spoke with Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico. It was a very friendly conversation wherein she agreed to immediately supply 10,000 Mexican soldiers on the border separating Mexico and the USA. Soldiers will be specifically designated to stop the flow of fentanyl and illegal migrants into country. We further agreed to immediately pause the anticipated tariffs for a month period.” – President Trump

Thanks to the Don, illegal border crossings are falling to all-time lows. Criminals from Mexico are being sent back home for good.

America is becoming MASA: Make America Safe Again.

A safe America is invigorating and emboldening. Safe streets are conducive to economic activity, tourism, social connections, and family fun.

Mexico is Bending to Trump’s Will