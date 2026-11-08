Those stealing money from taxpayers are being shut down by the Trump administration.

The developments come at a time when every penny counts for hardworking American families paying for health care and funding public services.

Fraud Ring Shut Down

Jim Jordan’s post calls attention to schemes where individuals would “double dip” and exploit overlapping benefits through government-run health care programs, which were shut down by the Fraud Task Force.

For many years, there was evidence of this type of scheme occurring, but little if no serious effort was ever taken to address this behavior aggressively.