Virtually every federal agency has been making life rough for Trump since 2016, whether this includes launching witch-hunt attacks or almost allowing him to be assassinated.

So it’s no surprise that some of the country's largest banks also attempted to deny Trump services, only to flip the script once he was elected president again.

Our government has imposed excessive and disgraceful regulatory requirements on banks, ones that have allowed them to be complacent in financial discrimination against conservatives. Whether it be attempting to debank Trump or spying on Americans, these actions have destroyed the financial liberties of Americans.



Politicians like Jordan and Trump are now prepared to launch an attack on this injustice by introducing accountability for offenders and creating a new financial act that ensures all Americans have access to financial freedom.







The Left Tried to Debank Trump

Financial institutions are just one of the main factions of the US economy and government that have turned against conservative patriots. As always, these institutions have viciously attacked Trump and his supporters for many years, while claiming to be guardians of democracy.



Donald Trump has recently revealed how several American banks denied his deposits, calling for an end to this ridiculous behavior.

Jim Jordan has been one of the main conservative architects of dethroning the left’s power grab over American financial institutions, tech companies, and various federal entities in the country. Under the Biden administration, banks were extremely out of line in the way they treated Trump and other conservative citizens.

An attack on Donald Trump sets a very dangerous precedent, and Jim Jordan has been fighting to ensure that these banks can’t target conservatives and then lie about it afterwards. Moreover, he has been fighting against the illegal and immoral collusion between banks and the government.



Governments shouldn’t be able to access banking information without a warrant, and people shouldn’t be debanked or spied on because of their political views. A swift victory in this area would be monumental in helping to restore the country’s liberties.



Jim Jordan Tackles Financial Corruption



Since the January 6th protests, Jim Jordan has been heavily broadcasting how the government has used warrants to obtain information from American citizens, a truly heinous and unconstitutional act.



He has highlighted the politically biased actions of banks during the Biden administration and shown how heavily the government was involved in accessing this data that the government forced banks to release.

“14,000 government employees, back in the Biden administration, searched that database 3 million times.”

Governments shouldn’t be able to obtain this data without a warrant, regardless of the political affiliation of the individuals.







American citizens were forced to bail out US banks during the Great Financial Crisis. Why are these same banks spying on them for their political views?





Jim Jordan has led efforts against banking giants like Bank of America for spying on American conservative Americans’ transactions on or around January 6th, targeting Americans who shopped at stores like Dicks Sporting Goods.

These were serious anti-terrorism efforts led by the Biden administration, at a time when our southern border was left wide open for actual terrorists.



Of course, we later learned that January 6th was not what the media said it was, and that the FBI’s actions on this day were very conniving.

So why are we still not properly investigating these federal agencies, instead of fretting over Americans who purchased guns or ammunition at a sporting goods store?



There is no logic or honor in anything that our federal agencies did under the Biden administration, and it will take a lot of effort under the Trump administration to bring credibility back to these agencies.





These financial institutions also had the gall to label Americans extremists based on religious and political keywords in transactions.

American citizens deserve full liberty, and shouldn’t have to worry about federal agencies, banks, or tech companies encroaching on their liberties for any reason. Jim Jordan’s efforts to reclaim our freedoms are very commendable and will help many Americans avoid similar abuses in the future.



Fair Banking for Every American



Going after banks and federal agencies for these past actions is not enough. Many of these CEOs and agency heads are weasels who know how to evade accountability.



The next approach is to create legislation that secures the freedoms of Americans in the future, as many of these crooks in our country do not think the Constitution is enough to stop them. They need to be reminded about how the United States truly functions.



Trump has pointed out many discriminatory acts by financial institutions, including debanking, payroll freezes, and other measures designed to harm the well-being of conservative individuals.

Trump’s new executive order, signed at the beginning of August, will help ensure that customers do not face financial persecution because of their political beliefs. These attacks are very serious, and many times, banks are forced into cooperating with the government.



A senior banking executive recently spoke on Fox about how heavy the pressure was from the Biden administration.

“Those pressures were very, very real. When your regulator gives you a suggestion, it’s not a suggestion, it’s an order. The political stuff is very real. Those pressures are real.”

These words have an eerie similarity to Zuckerberg’s testimony about the FBI pressuring him about the Hunter Biden laptop narrative. The government has been forcing these companies to evade the Constitution and trample on our country’s freedom, and hardly anyone under the Biden administration has had the spine to push back.

Other agencies like the IRS have a multi-decade record of abusing conservatives through their auditing practices, while providing special treatment for Biden’s criminal family members. Americans shouldn’t be forced to fund agencies that hate them and violate their constitutional rights. Moreover, there is no way for Americans to keep up if they have to worry about federal agencies and private companies working together to destroy their rights.





New Leadership

These unjust violations show that even the Constitution isn’t enough to protect our country from corrupt leadership. These unjust leaders have been praying that the population and libertarian politicians don’t strike back. But the times are changing now.



Jim Jordan has noted that the key to these issues is a new and stronger leadership, one that we have now under the new administration. Jim Jordan has noted how Trump’s decisive leadership has had a strong benchmark of success, which will extend into the banking industry.

“It all starts with leadership. You’ve got to have the right guy in the white house… like President Trump. Look what he’s done. First, he told businesses you need to start investing in America, and it’s happening. We heard it today from Tim Cook and Apple. Then he said to universities, Hey, knock off the nonsense, all the woke stuff, all the antisemitic baloney. That’s changing. Now he’s telling banks, you need to knock it off, too.”

The days of the federal government pressuring and colluding with finance and tech companies are over. Trump’s new leadership will ensure we have the legislation needed to crush efforts like these in the future and help us restore our constitutional rights.