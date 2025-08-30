Jim Jordan Report

Jim Jordan Report

Discussion about this post

Marilyn Hagerman
1d

How about the corrupt institutions that launder trillions of dollars for cartels, China’s drug trade?? Quite amusing that they’d refuse someone as amazing as Donald Trump!! Line your ducks up you crooked greedy bastards!!

sue d
1d

Debanking for political reasons, using illegal search and seizure.; unconstitutional!

