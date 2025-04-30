Over the years, our country’s southern border has regressed into a free for all. Each year, millions of illegal aliens come into our country and collect taxpayer funded benefits.

Aiding and abetting them are none other than the Democrats. The party doesn’t just want a wide open southern border; they also want a “pathway to citizenship” for criminal migrants who have no business in America, to begin with.

Under left-wing leadership, one policy after the next was passed to incentivize illegal immigration. Republicans who warned about the dangers of this were repeatedly ignored and called xenophobic.

Thanks to President Trump’s return to the Oval Office, the chaos that became just business as usual has come to an end. Effective immediately, Trump has enacted critical steps to get the southern border under control once and for all.

Military Intervention Was Long Overdue

Under the president’s order, military officials now have approval to manage federal land beside our nation’s southern border. This includes territory in New Mexico, Arizona, and California. It spans about 60 feet wide and is even nicknamed the Roosevelt Reservation.

Per Trump, the military will set up top tier levels of surveillance and adhere to military enforcement protocols. Access to this territory is also going to be restricted, similar to that of an official American base.

In real time, this sends a clear message that the southern border is no longer a free for all. Rules are going to be upheld like never before, thus deterring unlawful entry from migrants.

Illegal aliens who attempt to breach the premises anyway can now expect to face the consequences. Moving forward, they’ll be formally regarded as trespassers and treated accordingly.

Unlike what we’ve seen from previous administrations, Trump isn’t going to let criminal migrants make false asylum claims or otherwise try to game the system.

An End to Illegal Immigration at Last