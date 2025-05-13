Of all the problems facing the United States, illegal immigration is a major one. For years, criminal aliens have been pouring into this country, making society increasingly unsafe.

All the while, American taxpayers were forced to fund all of this. Under the Biden regime, the federal government literally rolled out the red carpet for illegals, all while allowing veterans who served this nation to starve.

Any sort of pushback from conservatives against this was met with accusations and name calling. If you let the Democrats tell it, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with letting people break into this country and treat our immigration laws as if they’re optional.

During the 2024 White House race, President Trump vowed to put an end to this chaos once and for all. That’s a promise to the American people that he’s now living up to.

Cleansing the Nation of Invaders

Some of the main perpetrators of illegal immigration are none other than vicious gang members. On our president’s watch, they’re now being rounded up by ICE and sent back to where they came from.

During Trump’s first term, Remain in Mexico proved to be an effective way of handling migration into the United States. Unsurprisingly, Joe Biden did away with it as soon as he made it to the White House in 2021.

Now, with Trump back after four long years, Remain in Mexico has made a comeback. Anyone who’s thinking of entering the United States illegally can see they will no longer be welcomed. As a result, all the factors that incentivized unlawful immigration for so long have since been eliminated.

Catch and release is another dangerous, leftist procedure that’s catered to migrants while endangering Americans. Under this policy, illegals were routinely no shows at their immigration hearings.

With no real way of tracking them or making sure they showed up to court, it’s no wonder that catch and release was exploited by invaders.

Under President Trump, catch and release is now a failure of the past. So long as we have Trump in the White House, illegal aliens won’t be allowed to roam around in this country and repeatedly break our laws.

Democrats Are in Full Meltdown Mode

As the White House handles long overdue business, the radical left isn’t at all pleased.

They’ve been repeatedly screaming about the deportations of illegal aliens, claiming that such steps forward are “inhumane.” At the same time, they’re vilifying the very same ICE officers who are making communities nationwide safe and more secure.

We’ve seen this from the left time and time again. No matter what President Trump does or says, they always find a way to oppose him. At this point, it’s par for the course.

Democrats would rather see America crumble than have our country thrive with Trump leading.

As the president secures the southern border, leftists aren’t just spreading false narratives about him. They’re also working on baseless litigation to keep illegal aliens in the country for as long as possible.

Without exaggeration, Democrats will do just about anything to make sure our country’s immigration laws aren’t adhered to. Believe it or not, this is all happening for a very meticulous reason.

They’re Scrambling For More Votes

After the 2024 presidential election, the left knows they have zero chance of winning federal elections without cheating.

This is why they’re so committed to not just illegal immigration, but also giving these migrants an easy path to US citizenship. If this happens, illegals will then be able to cast ballots in elections, thereby cancelling out votes from real Americans.

Therefore, for every criminal that Trump has deported, Democrats see this as one less likely voter.

Conservatives who point this out are often written off as unhinged conspiracy theorists. Yet, left wing officials have already admitted to this.

They’re on the record saying that illegal aliens should become American citizens. In deeply blue states like New York, there’ve also been efforts to give these migrants drivers licenses and Social Security numbers.

All of this has transpired before our very eyes. Unfortunately for Democrats, though, rigging our elections by importing millions of illegals won’t be allowed.

Get Ready for More Backlash as the Midterms Approach

While President Trump cleans up America, leftists are desperately trying to worm their way into power by whatever means necessary.

As the 2026 midterms get closer, expect Democrats’ rhetoric and lawsuits against Trump to increase in magnitude. The left will go to any lengths to confuse voters and distort the good work being done by the current White House.

At the grassroots level, it’s now more critical than ever for patriots to speak out. Don’t let Democrats control the narrative. In our day to day lives, on social media, and throughout other forums, we have to keep reminding everyone of how (and why) President Trump is making America Great again.