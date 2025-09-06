For years, everyday Americans have been forced to see our nation and jobs overrun by illegal aliens. Democrats claimed we had no right to raise objections or push back against the adverse societal consequences of open borders.
Though contrary to what the radical left would have folks believe, unlawfully crossing the southern border is not a victimless crime. Time after time, it’s been proven that illegals commit crimes, drive down wages, and cost American taxpayers millions.
