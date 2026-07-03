Trump accuses Obama of treason

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Someone asked who the Department of Justice should target first as part of the investigation into the Obama administration’s seditious conspiracy against Donald Trump.

Trump answered without hesitation.

President Obama. He started it. Biden was there with him. Comey was there. Clapper was there. Brennan was there. The whole group was in that room.

Then Trump did something remarkable. He pointed to the room he was sitting in. The Oval Office. The same room where on July 28th 2016 Barack Obama sat and was briefed on Hillary Clinton’s plan to tie Trump to Russian collusion lies.

Trump noted the room looks different now. More beautiful. He has the Declaration of Independence hanging on the wall. He said people did not feel too good about putting it there before but he does.

Then he brought it back to the evidence.

They have a stone cold case. The leader of the gang was President Obama. Barack Hussein Obama. And except for the fact that he has been shielded by the press his entire life, everyone would already know what the documents show.

He is guilty. It is not a question.

Trump said what happened was treason. Every word you can think of. They tried to steal the election. They tried to obfuscate the election. They did things nobody has ever even imagined, in any country, including countries most people would consider rough and corrupt.

Jim Jordan has been building the case for this moment for years. Every hearing. Every subpoena. Every document release. Every moment he sat across from Comey, Brennan, and the rest of them and forced them to answer for what they did under oath. All of it leading toward the accountability that is finally within reach.

Obama started it. Jordan never let it go.

This newsletter covers every step of the accountability campaign Jordan has been running since the Obama era deep state corruption was first exposed.

44% off forever because the 44th president is now the DOJ’s number one target and Jim Jordan put him there.

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