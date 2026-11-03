Today Is Election Day. Before You Vote, Read This.

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$300 billion.

Every single year. Flowing from the United States government into 7,000 politically connected nonprofits. With zero transparency about where it goes, how it is spent, or who benefits.

The Federal Reserve confirmed the scale of it. U.S. NGOs have combined assets totaling $14.2 trillion. The only institution in human history capable of accumulating that much is the U.S. Congress, which has been routing your tax dollars through these organizations for decades while demanding no accountability for any of it.

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7,000 politically connected NGOs receive 90% of all taxpayer money going to nonprofits. Not 7,000 random charities. 7,000 organizations with the right political connections. The right relationships. The right people in the right rooms when the money gets allocated.

The SPLC received millions and trained Biden DOJ prosecutors before being federally indicted. ActBlue took in hundreds of millions including foreign money while weakening its own fraud controls. Feeding Our Future stole $250 million while Tim Walz lied about a court order to keep the checks flowing. These are not isolated scandals. They are the predictable result of a system where $300 billion flows annually with zero transparency and zero accountability.

Jim Jordan has been pulling on these threads from the Judiciary Committee for years. The SPLC investigation. The ActBlue foreign donation scandal. The Feeding Our Future fraud. Every one of these stories traces back to the same architecture. Political connection gets you the money. Money flows with no oversight. By the time anyone asks where it went the trail is cold and the lawyers are expensive.

The argument is simple and it is the argument Jordan has been making.

The American people deserve access to the books of any entity that takes government money. All information about how that money is used and the communications surrounding it needs to be considered public record. That is our money. These NGOs need to start answering to us.

They will not answer voluntarily. The transparency does not come from goodwill. It comes from subpoenas. From committee investigations. From a Judiciary Chairman who has the majority behind him and the willingness to use it.

Today is November 3rd.

Every Republican you vote for today is a vote to keep Jim Jordan’s gavel. To keep the subpoenas coming. To keep the $300 billion pipeline under scrutiny instead of operating in the dark the way it has for decades.

Every Democrat you vote for today is a vote to shut the investigations down, hand the gavel back to the people who built the system, and let the NGO money flow for another two years without anyone asking where it goes.

The polls are open. The choice is clear.

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