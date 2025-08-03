If you were a fly on the wall in any philosophy classroom in the world, you would hear a recurring theme: everyone agrees the point of life is to continue life.

The left wing of America wants to do the opposite.

Thanks to the Dobbs decision that ended Roe v Wade, there is a good chance that Western civilization will remain intact.

The Third Anniversary of America’s Saving Grace

It has been three years since the Dobbs decision was handed down by the Supreme Court. The pro-life decision overturned Roe v Wade in the spirit of patriotic continuity and life itself.

“The Dobbs decision is a win for the sanctity of human life. We’re the party that’s going to protect the sanctity of human life like we’ve always been…and I don’t think we should shy away from it.” – Jim Jordan

The harsh reality that the political left denies is that successful nations have a certain level of continuity.

Aborting babies and using contraceptives to prevent the formation of life prevents nation-saving continuity.

"We are celebrating the one-year anniversary of the Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe and Casey which means that for the first time in 50 years, we have a path to make abortion illegal and unthinkable in Pennsylvania. We're here today to celebrate that, to look forward and recognize what we need to do." - Ashley Garecht of the Pro-Life Coalition of Pennsylvania

The Dobbs decision should be celebrated simply because it is a victory for the United States and our way of life.

There’s no sense relying on outsiders for labor and taxes when there’s absolutely nothing wrong with those currently living in the United States.

Jim Jordan is Protecting the Unborn and the American way of Life

The nation’s birth rate reached yet another all-time low this year, dropping to a mere 1.62 births per woman. A nation needs a fertility replacement rate of 2.1 to remain sustainable without a dependence on immigration.

Use your mind’s eye to envision a future in which the nation’s birth rate plummets down toward a fertility replacement rate of 1 or less.

Babies are being aborted, hardworking Americans are being replaced, and we’re running out of money for Social Security.

Making matters worse, Islam is gaining a strong foothold along the coasts and even the heartland of the nation.

This is the dystopian scenario Jim Jordan wants to prevent. Such an outcome would have been our reality had the Dobbs decision not been passed.

The heroic defense of life, including the unborn, might go down in history as the ruling that saved America.

The Legacy of the Dobbs Decision

Thanks to the Supreme Court and conservatives like Jim Jordan, the half-century old Roe v Wade decision was rendered meaningless.

Abortion clinics subsequently shuttered in states where the heinous act was outlawed.

The Dobbs decision also led to lengthy waiting periods in states that permit abortion. Some women seeking abortion were forced to travel one or several states over for the procedure.

"The cause of life is the calling of our time and we must not rest and we must not relent until we restore the sanctity of life to the center of American law in every state in this country.” – Former Vice President Mike Pence

The decision also built momentum for a conservative movement that catapulted Donald Trump back into the Oval Office.

The president’s Big Beautiful Bill has led to the closure of Planned Parenthood locations, constituting another win for patriarchy.

An Eye on the Future

The political pendulum has swung to the right, potentially for good. Americans are becoming more conservative by the day as they become increasingly aware of the birthrate crisis.

More and more Americans are asking women, “What’s wrong with our boys here at home?”

Potential mothers point the finger at the economy, the soaring cost of living, and egregiously expensive cost of education as reasons to remain childless.

The nation’s mandate for change appears to have cemented the political pendulum in place on the right. In addition to banning abortion and defunding Planned Parenthood, we might also see other pro-life measures in the future.

America can Save Humanity

America is at a crossroads: we are to consider a ban on contraceptives, online pornography, and sex robots or further empower women in the spirit of liberalism.

If we continue down the path of female empowerment, we should consider a nationwide sperm donation program along with a reproduction bonus for women willing to reproduce.

Otherwise, the liberation of women has the potential to end Western civilization.

A global pivot to Islam would replace all potential enemies of the religion through peaceful means, albeit across the span of a couple centuries.

At that time, Muslim men would likely legalize prostitution and/or liberate women as all threats would have been eliminated.

It is at that point that the species would come to terms with the prospect of extinction.