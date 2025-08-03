Jim Jordan Report

Jim Jordan Report

Laura H
17h

How about supporting life after the womb? Perhaps women are not having children not because they have birth control but because there is no support for the child once they escape the womb. Where is education funding, child care support, FOOD, housing, etc. When an adults basic needs are not met, it would be callous and inhumane to bring another life into the unmet needs. Jim Jordan is a disgrace to Ohio, to men, to women, and to every human being who believes in freedom and humanity.

mike Myhre
15h

This was the wrong take-away on the ruling. It was about the 10th amendment and the federal government overstepping and telling states what they can and can't do. Roe vs Wade has been the excuse that the 10th amendment wasn't enforceable. The power remains with the states with very few exceptions. The power remains with the individual over states with a few exceptions.

As for abortions, it is a wedge issue because two lives are at stake. The government does not belong in the middle of that discussion. A woman has the right to chose and the baby has a right to live. Both are true and you can't ignore either one. Each case is unique. Women shouldn't die trying to get an outlawed abortion and women and men shouldn't be creating life and then killing it. For some reason the government seems to want control over this and once the baby is born is when it doesn't care anymore.

