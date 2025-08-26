Letitia James’ chickens have come home to roost. The New York Attorney General went out of her way to target Donald Trump using state-sponsored lawfare only to be targeted herself.

The difference is the targeting of James is justified. If the allegations are true, James used her political cache to obtain favorable home loan terms.

James Might Soon Face Charges

Though no official charges have been filed against the New York Attorney General, it is quite possible she will end up in court.

There is also a possibility that her political career will come to an end.

"No matter how powerful you are, no matter how rich you are, no one is above the law." -Letitia James

The James quote above is quite ironic considering it appears she put herself above the law.

Aside from allegedly taking out a home mortgage loan with favorable terms, James is accused of additional wrongdoing.

The United States Justice Department is now zeroing in on James. A subpoena has been filed ordering James to appear for testimony.

James will soon testify about her civil fraud investigation into Donald Trump.

Rewind to 2023 and James emerged victorious in a civil lawsuit against The Don. James accused Trump of valuing his properties at more than necessary to obtain better interest rates and larger loans.

Trump is appealing the ruling.

The twist is that it appears it was James as opposed to Trump who abused power.

James’ Nightmare is Worsening Thanks to Jim Jordan and Trump

Adding salt to James’ wound is the fact that her investigation of the National Rifle Association has led to a subpoena. In a fateful twist, it is none other than the Northern District of New York leading the investigation into James.

James responded, issuing a statement through her office, claiming the justice system has been weaponized against her.

That’s quite humorous considering the fact that she used lawfare against Donald Trump.

James insists Trump is conducting a vitriolic retribution campaign against his enemies.

The bottom line is that the justice department has accused the New York attorney general of mortgage fraud.

That’s all that matters to Jim Jordan and President Trump. Though formal charges have yet to be filed, the fact that James is being embarrassed in public is absolutely priceless.

James Should be Penalized Just Like Trump

Thanks to James’ unfair investigation of The Don, the president was forced to shell out $350 million in civil fraud case damages.

Trump might end up emerging as a winner after appeal.

It is time for James to face a proportional fine based on her supposed mortgage fraud. James might end up in even hotter water if the subpoena issued by the Justice Department in relation to the Trump judgment results in an even worse punishment.

Though James might not end up in prison, she’ll likely face fines and see her political career completely implode. In other words, a dream come true for Donald Trump.

Jim Jordan Demands an Explanation

Jordan highlights how documents pertaining to James’ Norfolk, Virginia home purchase reveal she is a liar and possibly even a criminal. If Kash Patel’s accusation is true, James is guilty of mortgage fraud.

James signed mortgage documents in 2023 when attempting to win a bidding war for a Norfolk, VA home. Though the home was allegedly purchased for her niece, it appears James is lying.

One of the forms tied to the mortgage shows James intended to live in the house as her primary residence. In other forms, the NY Attorney General indicated she did not intend to live in the domicile.

“[The Virginia home] will not be my primary residence.” – James’ statement to a mortgage loan broker

The statement was made two weeks prior to signing the home loan documents.

Jordan and other critical thinkers are justified in asking why James would give conflicting statements to secure funding for the house.

The Ultimate Hypocrite

It appears that James is asking law-abiding citizens to do as she says instead of what she does. There’s nothing Americans hate more than a hypocrite.

We might soon see the end of Letitia James’ political career. Donald J. Trump’s star will continue to rise.

It’s the happy ending America deserves.