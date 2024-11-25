There is a sense of renewed hope now that Donald Trump is returning to the White House. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is asking for recommendations in regard to which government agencies should be chopped.

Tim Pool and other high-profile X users are also polling the public. Pool and other prominent conservatives on X have asked their audience which political figures should be investigated.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is one of the most common responses. Only those on the political left are surprised.

Pool, Jim Jordan, Rand Paul, and Elon Musk Agree Fauci Should be Investigated