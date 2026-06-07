They Called Charlie Kirk Dangerous. Jim Jordan Just Showed What Dangerous Actually Looks Like

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At this week’s Judiciary Committee hearing on the SPLC a Democrat witness was asked directly whether Charlie Kirk was a dangerous extremist.

She would not say no.

She said his statements were ones she would consider dangerous. She cited his comments about black communities. She sat in a congressional hearing room and implied that a man who was assassinated on a college campus nine months ago belonged on a list of dangerous people alongside the very organization currently under federal indictment for bank fraud, wire fraud, and payments to hate groups.

Jim Jordan did not let it go.

He pressed the witnesses on whether a group could do some good while also committing crimes. The answer was yes. He then pointed to the indictment itself, page 10, where an SPLC employee certified to a bank that she was the sole owner of accounts that SPLC CEO Margaret Long simultaneously told the bank were operated under the center’s authority.

One expert called it black and white bank fraud.

Jordan then noted that members of the Jewish Defense League, a group the other side cited for its history of fighting hatred, went to federal prison for attempting to blow up his own congressional office in 2001. Good missions do not excuse criminal activity. The SPLC spent decades hiding behind its mission while committing exactly that.

Charlie Kirk spent his career being labeled dangerous by the same institutions now facing federal indictment. Erika Kirk is carrying his mission forward while the organization that targeted him is finally being held accountable in court.

Jordan made sure the connection was made on the record.

This newsletter covers every moment of this hearing and every accountability action that follows. 55% off through July 31st because the SPLC has been getting away with this for 55 years.

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They called him dangerous. The indictment tells you who the dangerous ones actually were.

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