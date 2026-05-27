The Southern Poverty Law Center Exposed: Jim Jordan’s Committee Drops the Hammer

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The Southern Poverty Law Center claims to fight hate. But Jim Jordan and the House Judiciary Committee just showed what they really do.

They funneled millions to extremists. They targeted conservative groups. They misled donors and the public while pushing far-left policies.

Why does an organization with “poverty” in its name spend donor dollars this way? Because the real mission isn’t charity. It’s political warfare dressed up as justice.

SPLC has attacked parents, pro-life organizations, and faith-based groups for years. All while raking in hundreds of millions from corporations and celebrities who never bothered to check the receipts. Jim Jordan’s oversight work is finally forcing the truth out.

How long will Americans keep funding this machine with their silence? Jordan refuses to let it slide. His committee is dragging the receipts into the daylight where they belong.

This is exactly why independent reporting matters. The legacy media won’t touch it. The big foundations protect it. Only straight talk like this cuts through the spin.

The fight against weaponized nonprofits and two-tiered accountability is far from over. Stay ahead with the unfiltered updates that actually name names and follow the money.

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