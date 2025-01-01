From the moment of the January 6 committee’s inception, every patriotic America could see it had ulterior motives. The country was told that this committee merely sought to get to the bottom of what happened in early 2021. However, the body was packed with Trump-hating RINOs and Democrats who were never going to look at the situation objectively.

To this very day, Americans are unfairly incarcerated simply for walking into the US Capitol on January 6. Moreover, there’s been no official word on the fact that many protesters four years ago were invited into the building, with video footage showing police prompting folks to come on in.

While the January 6 committee tried to sweep this under the rug, they couldn’t wipe these memories from the minds of Americans. Now, GOP Rep. Jim Jordan has shared a formal report that showed just how compromised, politically motivated, and failed the January 6 committee truly was.

They Were Always Out to Get Trump

As the 118th Congress wraps up, one of its final acts is revealing some critical details about so-called investigations into January 6. An interim report into the committee, however, shows that its members intentionally glossed over and concealed inconvenient truths.

Here's the worst culprits…