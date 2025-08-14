For nearly the past decade, Democrats have been coming apart at the seams. President Trump entering the political arena and decisively winning the 2016 election shocked them.

Ever since this happened, we’ve seen the radical left throw everything possible at Trump. They accused him of being a racist, abuser, pedophile, and someone who mishandled classified documents.

When that didn’t work, Democrats claimed Trump was a danger to democracy. Radical left congressmembers even tried to impeach him during his first term, all to no avail.

One of the most desperate antics from the left, however, is contending that Trump only won the 2016 election by colluding with the Russian government. Democrats, at this point, are incapable of accepting that Trump won in 2016, 2020, and 2024 because it was the will of the people.

In 2025, many Americans have long forgotten about the Russian hoax. Though new developments about it continue to come to light. Breaking news from Rep. Jim Jordan now shows that claims of Trump colluding with the Russians are a much bigger scam than anyone knew.

Every single patriot should be cognizant of this and how it speaks to Democrats’ Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Obama and the Mainstream Media Were the Hidden Drivers