The Report They Buried in 2020 Is Finally Public. Jim Jordan Says It Proves a Years-Long Coup

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At President Trump’s direction, working with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rick Crawford, Jim Jordan just released a declassified oversight majority staff report that was produced in September 2020 and buried ever since.

What it contains should concern every American. This is not about Democrats or Republicans. This is about the integrity of the democratic republic and whether American voters can have faith that their votes will count.

The report contains irrefutable evidence that President Obama and his national security team directed the creation of an intelligence community assessment they knew was false. They knew it would promote a contrived narrative that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help Donald Trump win. They sold it to the American people as though it were true.

It was not true.

The report shows in granular detail exactly how they carried it out. They manufactured findings from shoddy sources. They suppressed evidence and credible intelligence that disproved their false claims. They disobeyed traditional intelligence community tradecraft standards. They withheld the truth from the American people.

In doing so they conspired to subvert the will of the American people who had elected Donald Trump in November 2016.

Then they worked with their partners in the mainstream media to promote the lie. And what followed was a years-long coup against the president and his administration. Impeachments. Special counsels. Leaked classified information. Coordinated media campaigns. All of it flowing from the manufactured assessment that Obama’s team knew was false before they published it.

This report was produced in 2020. It was buried. The deep state corruption that created the Russia hoax also ensured the evidence of that corruption stayed hidden for as long as possible.

Jim Jordan made sure it did not stay hidden.

This newsletter covers every document Jordan forces into the public record and every moment the Obama era deep state corruption is exposed for what it was.

44% off forever because the 44th president directed a years-long coup and Jim Jordan just declassified the proof.

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Get 44% off forever

Get 44% off forever