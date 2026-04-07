Quite a story, right?

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Even after our government revealed this deep-seated corruption, there has been nothing but crickets from our media.

In a normal political environment, actions like these would be condemned and widely covered by the free press. Instead, the left has only doubled down on its attacks on Trump and done everything it can to sabotage his presidency.



We are in dangerous political times if associating with Trump is enough reason to be spied on by our own government.

Politicians like Jim Jordan have been engaged in a crucial battle to ensure that the collusion of the media, tech companies, and the federal government never again results in baseless political attacks.

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Jim Jordan Slams Leftist Interference in the Trump Campaign

Trump has had to endure over a decade’s worth of witch-hunt attacks from the media, DNC, and federal agencies. After all of this time, the fake news media still fails to acknowledge its baseless accusations. They should also address the unnecessary election interference from the radical left.

The fact that the media has continued attacking Trump and failing to address its mistakes is appalling, as the majority of the population has already made it clear that they don’t buy these lies.



Jim Jordan recently slammed the left for spying on the Trump campaign for nearly a decade.

DECADES OF CORRUPTION!

This is not to mention the madness of 2020, which was littered with election fraud and the leftist-driven collusion between tech companies and federal agencies.



Remember the Hunter Biden laptop madness?

There has also been radio silence from the media on this topic.

This is perhaps one of the biggest scandals in American history, in which both Biden and Obama spied on Trump’s campaign, and nothing happened. The fake news losers have remained silent about it, and there is no shame from the FBI regarding its disastrous decade-long track record of condemning Trump.

Anything is acceptable to the left if you are attacking a political enemy!



It is imperative for the right to continue fighting back against this injustice, as future GOP politicians and even citizens can once again become victims of political attacks if the left gains any additional power.

Multiple Layers of Corruption



As Trump has said for over a decade, when they are attacking him, they are really going after conservatives. We have seen this play out in many ways, most notably the FBI’s surveillance of Americans following J6.

Anyone associated with Trump is an enemy of the left!

Trump surprised the world with his victory in 2016, and ever since, the deep state has been targeting him however they can, through cheap tactics and election interference efforts.



The Hunter Biden laptop suppression before the 2020 elections should have broken everyone’s trust in the system.



Under the Biden crime administration, it was clear that tech companies were tools of the left that could be deployed against political enemies and used as tools to cover up the left’s corruption.

Although tech companies were fully complacent and should be held accountable for their actions, it should be noted that the federal government heavily pressured these companies to comply. We can’t rely on the moral compass of people like Zuckerberg, who immediately caved to pressure from the FBI and turned on Trump.

Kash Patel recently revealed how the Biden-era FBI spied on at least two of Trump’s allies for the simple sin of supporting Trump.

Marsha Blackburn also pointed out that former President Joe “Spyden” also ordered the FBI to spy on her and multiple political members who had close ties to Trump in 2020.

Our federal agencies should be devoted to national security and other pressing issues, instead of colluding with tech companies to attack political enemies.

Their blatant disregard for national security can be seen through many of their undertakings, including their management of the border, reliance on Russian propaganda, and even their choice to expose sensitive information to other countries.

Jim Jordan, along with other politicians, wrote a letter to Christopher Wray about how Iran interfered in the election by sending Trump campaign information to several Democrats.

The left was secretly engaging with Iran at a time when the government was openly threatening to kill Donald Trump. They prefer political enemies over our own sitting president.

This Goes Back to the Obama Era



Trump has endured over a decade of attacks from the deranged left, whose latest stunt was to try to jail him so he couldn’t trounce them in the 2024 elections.

The Department of Justice even had to admit that these search orders never should have been issued in the first place.

The media’s solution to a decade of madness: sweep it under the rug and move on to the next thing.

This corruption has been going on for a decade, and the failure to condemn these actions sets a very dangerous precedent for our political future.

As it turns out, Biden learned well from his previous master, Obama, who also spied heavily on the Trump campaign.

At what point do we hold these administrations accountable? Do we need to wait another decade?

These DNC politicians relied on discredited garbage to come down on Trump about Russian collusion in the election, after which they spearheaded one of the most corrupt and insecure elections ever in 2020.



How do you reason with people who do all of this and are also still fighting against mandating IDs to vote in federal elections?

They are only interested in taking Trump out at all costs.



Once Trump finishes his final term, the next GOP candidate can expect to experience a similar wave of fake news attacks if the right doesn’t successfully dethrone the media and call it out for its decades of lies.



Let Trump Carry Out the Wishes of the Majority

Imagine all that Trump could have accomplished without all of these baseless attacks from the left, attacks which continue as he enters the second year of his second presidential term. Many Americans saw through these lies, but the MSM is still serving its purpose of confusing and dividing the masses.



Progress becomes impossible when the MSM fails to acknowledge the immorality of this campaign interference because it doesn’t suit their political narrative.



If the MSM and the left are continuing down this track after Trump is in power and won his second term, what do you think they will do if the left gains a majority?



Trump is by no means a lame duck president. He is still aggressively suing multiple news companies for their consistent and preposterous lies, a move that will weaken the impact of the fake news losers on our political process.



THESE CLOWNS ARE IRRELEVANT!

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What should be even more concerning to the average American is the lack of integrity of our federal agencies and the massive pressure they put on tech companies. Why are we even allowing these tech giants to wield so much power?

Biden deserves to face the consequences of meddling with Trump’s campaign during his time as vice president and president. Most importantly, a formal condemnation of these actions would help our countries in terms of justice and political stability in the future.