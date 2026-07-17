The Man Who Led the Impeachment Against Trump Just Lost by 30 Points. The Democrat Party Has Gone That Far Left.

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Jim Jordan covered a lot of ground in one interview. Election integrity. ActBlue foreign money. Taxpayer fraud. The NFL paywall investigation. And the New York primary results that tell you everything about where the Democrat Party is headed.

Start with ActBlue because the numbers are damning.

Jordan’s committee deposed six people from ActBlue. Every single one of them took the Fifth on any substantive question. Their own outside counsel sent a memo to CEO Regina Wallace-Jones telling her that her previous response to Congress may have been misleading, may not have been accurate, and that there appeared to be willful intentional reason to mislead Congress. Their board chairman acknowledged it looks like $38 million came in from foreign sources. Three of their fraud prevention team members resigned. One was forced to resign. One was fired. All of them took the Fifth.

Jordan put it plainly. You are not allowed to lie to Congress. When lawyers start using the words willful and knowingly those are terms of art. That is something.

On election integrity, a federal judge this week blocked Trump’s executive order to cross-reference immigration visa databases with voter registration rolls. Jordan called that backwards. The whole point was to find out if people registered to vote are legally eligible. States participating in the program found thousands of people who should not have been voting. A left-wing judge stopped it right before the midterms.

On fraud, the DOJ indicted people in 40 states for billions in fraudulent federal funding. The Minnesota Feeding Our Future scandal was the example Jordan used. Organizations claimed to be providing meals to students during COVID. There were no meals. There were no students. Just money going into pockets.

Now the New York primaries.

Dan Goldman, Adam Schiff’s chief lawyer during the 2019 Trump impeachment, just lost his primary by 30 points. Not because he was too conservative. Because he was not progressive enough for the new Democrat Party. Three democratic socialist candidates backed by New York City Mayor Zoran Mamdani won their primaries.

Jordan’s observation was pointed. The man who ran the impeachment against Trump six years ago is not leftist enough for today’s Democrat Party. The once great party of FDR and JFK is now an anti-Israel democratic socialist party.

Common sense versus crazy. November 4th is the vote.

This newsletter covers every front Jordan is fighting on between now and election day.

44% off forever because the 44th president’s deep state corruption planted the seeds of everything that has grown in the Democrat Party since and Jim Jordan has never stopped pulling them up by the roots.

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