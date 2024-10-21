Jim Jordan has been outspoken about how the Biden-Harris regime has abandoned the American people repeatedly. Americans are starting to question the government’s true level of corruption. With the repeated disregard for free speech, the attempt to take our guns, and the obvious criminal warfare against the US from within, it is time to see what this regime is really trying to do to the American people.

They Left Americans to Die in Afghanistan

Originally, it was reported that Biden and Harris left 150 Americans behind in Afghanistan. A new report from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee states that they left more than 7,000 people behind. There were more than 15,000 Americans in Afghanistan when the Taliban takeover happened, and only about 6000 were able to get out. Our troops were also left to die. 13 troops died in the botched Afghan withdrawal.

They Left Americans to Die in North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee, and are About to Do the Same in Florida

The Biden-Harris regime is likely using HAARP and other weather modification methods to target swing states ahead of the election, conduct a land grab, and who knows what other nefarious deeds, but one thing is clear. They don’t care if Americans die in these hurricane-devastated states.

Congress has now admitted that the government through the Department of Defense had weather modification planes in flight during Hurricane Helene. They’ve turned weather modification weapons against their own people.

And while we’re on the subject of failing the American people, let’s look at where FEMA sent all its hurricane relief funds instead of to the impacted states suffering the worst flooding they’ve seen in more than 100 years.

FEMA used tax-payer money, directed by Biden-Harris and Mayorkas to immigrants to try to steal the election again because they are well aware no sane American would vote for the murderous duo – Harris and Biden. Up to $640 million under the Shelter and Services program has been redirected to NGOs to help immigrants settle in the U.S. while citizens are abandoned.

These two single-handedly, through their handlers like Obama allowed Fauci to unleash COVID with other government agencies through cooperation with Pfizer and Moderna, the DoD, and the National Institute of Health (NIH). They allowed Americans to be devastated physically, morally, and financially. They lied about vaccine efficacy while sending trillions of dollars to fight proxy wars in Ukraine and Israel.

There are also now reports that unmarked helicopters are impeding rescue and food and supply delivery to the survivors of Hurricane Helene.

They are Leaving Americans to Die While Criminal Immigrants Flood the Country

Under Biden Harris, Kamala Harris was specifically tasked with keeping our borders safe. What did she do? She’s allowed millions into our country, tens of thousands of which are criminals with rap sheets for theft, murder, homicide, sexual abuse, rape, and more. Kamala was recently bragging about flying in a hundred thousand Haitians, who are reportedly eating Americans’ cats and dogs as part of their culture’s VooDoo practices.

JD Vance just told everyone at a Trump rally that Michigan has over 85,000 illegal migrant children in their schools, overwhelming state public schools. Michigan is just one state facing a similar crisis.

If the illegal immigrants don’t rape you or your mother, sister, or daughter in broad daylight, while their children are getting a free education and free food from the Harris-Biden regime while you struggle to pay your rent or buy groceries, now you know why.

Is It All By Design?

Is it starting to make sense? This isn’t ineptitude. This is by design. They want Americans dead so that the Deep State can take over the minerals, use our land, and keep the few slaves they allow to live in 15-minute cities.