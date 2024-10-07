From the over-played warmongering abroad to misappropriation of funds for illegal immigrants during natural disasters, Democrats have chosen a precarious time in the election cycle to prove that they care more for Ukraine and illegal immigrants than for hardworking Americans.

Following billions of dollars in aid sent to Ukraine and Israel to fight proxy wars, the government has conveniently run out of money at a time where American citizens need it most.

As the death toll from Hurricane Helene climbs to 227, many wonder how much higher it will climb as the federal government has not yet accessed most disaster-struck areas yet.

Reports of donation and volunteer sabotage are running rampant, and the Biden administration is struggling to control the narrative. Hundreds of people have taken to social media to show exactly how little the government is doing to help them in the wake of the disaster.

Many small towns are totally without power, fresh water, or medical care. The Biden administration is still sending money directly to Ukraine.

Do they think Americans aren’t watching?

Since the war in Ukraine started, the US has sent over $176 billion dollars in aid to Ukraine.

Just 10 days ago, the Biden administration approved nearly $8 billion to be sent to Ukraine in support of the ongoing war against Russia. The day before, Biden had authorized a $375 million auxiliary package, also to Ukraine.

That same day, the west coast of Florida through North Carolina were decimated by Hurricane Helene.

Not ten days later, another major hurricane is slated for the same parts of Florida that are still reeling from the catastrophic Helene. With the pot already empty, many fret that there will be no relief from the first disaster, let alone the second.

FEMA says it has run out of money following an additional transfer of money from their coffers to support the surge of illegal immigrants at the border.

That money has gone to everything from a welcome center for migrants, to healthcare, to helping the convicted felons from South America find their way into our country.

The US doesn’t need the human tidal wave to continue as real waves destroy American communities.

While Democrats continue to claim that Republicans are spreading misinformation, the fact is that FEMA has used funds on illegal aliens rather than American citizens no matter how the narrative is constructed.

The funds appropriated to assisting with illegal immigrants are flowing through a separate set of funding, but coming from FEMA’s coffers nonetheless.

The grossly misappropriated funds should be funneled back to the disaster relief so desperately needed right now.

Biden’s administration has continued to show that their priority is allowing as many illegal voters into the country as possible in order to secure another term.

With illegal aliens coming in that must be cared for, no doubt even more federal funding meant for American citizens will be given away with no regard fo the potential impact on taxpaying citizens.

Those from Florida to North Carolina with no resources or federal help continue to struggle while the Biden administration bolsters wars thousands of miles away.

Europe seems convinced that they can continue to shake down the US for financial support to Ukraine without having to give similar amounts.

Biden has allowed them to keep feeling that way.

The US’s newly weak posture amongst the UN has been felt since Trump left office, as the financial relief hand continues to extend toward the US without UN constituents having to contribute similarly.

As recent Ukrainian strikes have begun to hit mainland Russia, it is also becoming clear that Ukraine is not minding threats of escalation.

While their sovereignty is important to checking Russia, the implications of dragging the world into a nuclear war with US dollars are mighty.

Not only does funding the war have moral implications abroad, Europe is quick to blame the US when peacekeeping operations go south.

Americans have enough to worry about at home without having to worry about the rest of the world - or paying for it.

The widespread outrage over the Biden administration’s handling of the wars abroad and disasters at home may well contribute to a changing of the guard this election.

If Harris believes these last two weeks have been good publicity for her, she will be sorely mistaken.

Her time in office has been marked exclusively by worrying about everyone except for taxpaying American citizens. With any luck, Americans will learn from the most recent disasters that all she really worries about is giving money away.