The FBI is Encouraging YouTube to Silence Dissenters
The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s partisan agenda has never been more transparent
Jim Jordan is sounding the alarm about FBI-driven censorship on YouTube. Recent reports indicate the FBI is pressuring YouTube to cancel certain content creators.
Though some YouTube content such as pornography, beheadings and other gore are unacceptable, nearly everything else should be tolerated. Unfortunately, YouTube complied with an FBI request to block one of its whistleblower interviews conducted with a Catholic group.
