For quite some time, the Department of Justice (DoJ) and Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) have been regarded as central parts of law enforcement.

These organizations are designed to tackle the nation’s most delicate, high-profile, and intensive matters, all while operating above board. Sadly, this isn’t what we the people have witnessed.

The reality is that the deep state had both the FBI and DOJ in its clutches for quite some time. Both of these bodies were used to do the bidding of the corrupt establishment, while pretending like everything was normal.

Of course, some Americans caught onto this. However, the deep state didn’t waste any time in writing them off as “conspiracy theorists” who were purposefully spreading “misinformation.”

Time and time again, this gaslighting was put into action to keep people quiet. Though with the Trump administration back in charge, the days of the deep state getting its way are over.

But, Here's What Everyone Misses