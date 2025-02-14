Get 61% off for 1 year

There is a certain irony in Joe Biden using the FBI to target Roman Catholic worshippers. Biden is supposedly Catholic yet he felt the need to target his fellow God-fearing Americans using the FBI.

Biden’s FBI categorized Catholics as conservative radicals who posed a threat to national security.

Trump’s FBI is doing the exact opposite, zeroing in on criminals.

Weaponizing the FBI for Public Safety

The FBI’s mission is to identify and solve domestic crimes. Trump is using the Bureau for exactly that purpose. Trump’s FBI is targeting criminals and illegal aliens.

The Bureau’s rapid transformation is impressive considering Biden used it to target hardworking conservatives. Biden’s warped view of Catholics pigeonholed them as zealots worthy of monitoring and scrutiny.

In the world of Biden, conservative Catholics are a threat to national security.

In the world of Trump, Catholics are patriots worthy of reverence.

Trump has bridged the gap between the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security to target domestic criminals including those who recently crossed the border. Migrant crime spiraled out of control under Biden and Trump is here to save the day.

"I've talked to every single one of our special agents in charge of all 55 of our divisions. I know that every single one of them has reached out to their DHS counterparts to offer assistance and support. So we here at the FBI are really leaning forward to assist DHS the best that we can, to stand shoulder-to-shoulder." -Acting FBI Director Brian Driscoll

The aim is for a bolstered and refocused FBI to enhance ICE and the nation’s Customs and Border Protection.

Trump’s push for enhanced national security includes the use of tactical teams, a vast intelligence network, and additional resources.

Cleaning up America’s Streets One Criminal at a Time

Rewind to the Biden administration and illegal aliens from Venezuela were invading Colorado apartment complexes. Now that Trump is in charge, the FBI, ICE, and DHS are working in unison to identify those Venezuelan gang members for prompt deportation.

As an example, Trump’s FBI-ICE-DHS trio worked together to pinpoint the locations of Tren de Aragua gang members. Dozens of those gang members were captured following Trump’s return to office.

Fox News and other conservative news media outlets highlighted how Trump’s law enforcement trio was spotted on the ground, conducting dangerous missions. One of those missions resulted in the capture of a suspect operating a human smuggler stash house.

"Our best chance to protect Americans, whether it's from the threats posed by groups like ISIS or in our efforts to dismantle groups like Tren de Aragua, the best way to do that is to put our heads together, our tools together, our efforts together with DHS, but also with all of our United States intelligence community and law enforcement partners around the country." - Driscoll

The FBI’s immigration enforcement efforts are a striking contrast with their actions under the Biden administration. Biden used the FBI as a means of cracking down on supposed religious zealots.

In reality, there is nothing radical about Roman Catholicism. Though the mainstream media doesn’t want the masses to know, the legal system of the United States is rooted in religion.

It is the belief in God that inspired the founding fathers and their descendants to use religion as the legal framework for American justice.

Biden betrayed the collective’s belief in faith when using the FBI’s resources to crack down on Roman Catholics.

America is Returning to Its Religious Roots

We are one nation under God yet Biden and the political left want everyone to believe otherwise. America’s religious roots are what made it great. The Protestant work ethic combined with morality-based laws inspired family values.

The family unit central to Roman Catholicism is the backbone of every great nation. President Trump is returning America to tradition, renewing the focus on family, faith, and community.

The new America constitutes an overhaul of Biden’s vision for the nation. It was Biden who used the FBI to target supposed “radical traditionalist” Roman Catholics who are anything but radical.

Biden’s use of the Bureau to demonize Catholicism is nothing short of malicious intent. Some might even argue Biden’s targeting of Catholics constitutes tyranny and treason.

Though President Trump doesn’t plan on blurring the lines between church and state, he certainly won’t persecute Catholics for their faith.

Americans who voted for Trump should take a moment to celebrate their selection as it is paying off quite handsomely less than a month into Trump’s second term.

