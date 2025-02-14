The Difference Between Trump’s FBI and Biden’s FBI is STRIKING
Biden used the Bureau to target saints while Trump is using it to target sinners
There is a certain irony in Joe Biden using the FBI to target Roman Catholic worshippers. Biden is supposedly Catholic yet he felt the need to target his fellow God-fearing Americans using the FBI.
Biden’s FBI categorized Catholics as conservative radicals who posed a threat to national security.
Trump’s FBI is doing the exact opposite, zeroing in on criminals.
Weaponizing the FBI for Public Safety
The FBI’s mission is to identify and solve domestic crimes. Trump is using the Bureau for exactly that purpose. Trump’s FBI is targeting criminals and illegal aliens.
The Bureau’s rapid transformation is impressive considering Biden used it to target hardworking conservatives. Biden’s warped view of Catholics pigeonholed them as zealots worthy of monitoring and scrutiny.
In the world of Biden, conservative Catholics are a threat to national security.
In the world of Trump, Catholics are patriots worthy of reverence.
Trump has bridged the gap between the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security to target domestic criminals including those who recently crossed the border. Migrant crime spiraled out of control under Biden and Trump is here to save the day.
"I've talked to every single one of our special agents in charge of all 55 of our divisions. I know that every single one of them has reached out to their DHS counterparts to offer assistance and support. So we here at the FBI are really leaning forward to assist DHS the best that we can, to stand shoulder-to-shoulder." -Acting FBI Director Brian Driscoll
The aim is for a bolstered and refocused FBI to enhance ICE and the nation’s Customs and Border Protection.
Trump’s push for enhanced national security includes the use of tactical teams, a vast intelligence network, and additional resources.
Cleaning up America’s Streets One Criminal at a Time
Rewind to the Biden administration and illegal aliens from Venezuela were invading Colorado apartment complexes. Now that Trump is in charge, the FBI, ICE, and DHS are working in unison to identify those Venezuelan gang members for prompt deportation.
As an example, Trump’s FBI-ICE-DHS trio worked together to pinpoint the locations of Tren de Aragua gang members. Dozens of those gang members were captured following Trump’s return to office.
Fox News and other conservative news media outlets highlighted how Trump’s law enforcement trio was spotted on the ground, conducting dangerous missions. One of those missions resulted in the capture of a suspect operating a human smuggler stash house.
"Our best chance to protect Americans, whether it's from the threats posed by groups like ISIS or in our efforts to dismantle groups like Tren de Aragua, the best way to do that is to put our heads together, our tools together, our efforts together with DHS, but also with all of our United States intelligence community and law enforcement partners around the country." - Driscoll
The FBI’s immigration enforcement efforts are a striking contrast with their actions under the Biden administration. Biden used the FBI as a means of cracking down on supposed religious zealots.
In reality, there is nothing radical about Roman Catholicism. Though the mainstream media doesn’t want the masses to know, the legal system of the United States is rooted in religion.
It is the belief in God that inspired the founding fathers and their descendants to use religion as the legal framework for American justice.
Biden betrayed the collective’s belief in faith when using the FBI’s resources to crack down on Roman Catholics.
America is Returning to Its Religious Roots
We are one nation under God yet Biden and the political left want everyone to believe otherwise. America’s religious roots are what made it great. The Protestant work ethic combined with morality-based laws inspired family values.
The family unit central to Roman Catholicism is the backbone of every great nation. President Trump is returning America to tradition, renewing the focus on family, faith, and community.
The new America constitutes an overhaul of Biden’s vision for the nation. It was Biden who used the FBI to target supposed “radical traditionalist” Roman Catholics who are anything but radical.
Biden’s use of the Bureau to demonize Catholicism is nothing short of malicious intent. Some might even argue Biden’s targeting of Catholics constitutes tyranny and treason.
Though President Trump doesn’t plan on blurring the lines between church and state, he certainly won’t persecute Catholics for their faith.
Americans who voted for Trump should take a moment to celebrate their selection as it is paying off quite handsomely less than a month into Trump’s second term.
Make no mistake, Biden was a corrupt politician to the core. That said,I find it offensive when our leaders keep referring to Biden as the villain when we all know, as do they, that Biden wasn't in charge of anything... including himself! He may have made a few decisions in the first year of his presidency, but even then Biden was so compromised that he was just a blackmailed puppet of the deep state.
I may be wrong, but I believe that every single congressman and senator knows exactly who was running the Whitehouse and this country, and again, it was not Biden. So who was in charge? Was it just one individual or were there several? This begs the question as to why they didn't use the 25th Amendment and have him removed. Was it because the VP was a drunken fool who couldn't speak coherently and answer simple questions and was worse than the dementia patient?
Either way, she too could have been removed and the speaker of the house could have been sworn in. So many questions as to how and why this was allowed.
Everyone keeps saying “Biden”. The fact is that he was just a figurehead much like “Bernie, in Weekend at Bernie’s”. He was and is effectively dead. There were communists (or socialists or leftists) who were running the show. Jill Biden was the responsible person who used her husband’s name to get to the White House! She should be charged with‘elder abuse’ because she knew from the beginning that her husband was incapable of fulfilling his duties. She let the far left run the government and came close to destroying America!