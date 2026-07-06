The Conspiracy Did Not End With Obama. Jim Jordan Says It Is Still Happening Right Now.

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“There are still deep-state coup plotters who are trying to conceal and hide this information on behalf of Barack Obama — they’re protecting. There are still staffers in Democrat offices who know the full truth, who are concealing that truth. So, all of this behavior, all of this conduct, collectively means the seditious conspiracy hasn’t ended — it is ongoing.” — Stephen Miller

For a decade people have asked the same question. Will anyone actually face consequences for what the Obama administration did to Donald Trump?

Jim Jordan’s answer is yes. And he explains exactly why the statute of limitations has not run out.

The deep state corruption that began under the 44th president did not stop when Obama left the White House. It continued through every year of Trump’s first term. It continued through the entirety of Biden’s time in office. And according to Jordan it is still happening today. There are still deep state coup plotters actively concealing information. There are still staffers in Democrat offices who know the full truth and are hiding it.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe, a former prosecutor and former Director of National Intelligence, told Maria Bartiromo something crucial. The five year statute of limitations does not apply to an ongoing conspiracy. And this conspiracy is ongoing because the people involved still will not admit what they did.

Jordan agrees completely. James Comey alone has engaged in years of public statements, media appearances, and false congressional testimony whose sole purpose was to perpetuate and continue the cover-up. Every lie Comey told after leaving the FBI was another act in the same conspiracy. Every Democrat staffer sitting on information right now is another act in the same conspiracy.

The coup plotters, the schemers, the people who fabricated evidence and doctored documents to destroy a duly elected president, have not stopped. They adapted. They went underground. They protected each other. And they are counting on the American people getting tired of waiting for justice.

Jim Jordan is not tired.

He has complete confidence in the Department of Justice under Attorney General Pam Bondi to follow the evidence and deliver the consequences that deep state corruption has avoided for a decade. Because if FBI and CIA careerists can fabricate evidence against a sitting president and face no criminal penalty, it will never stop. It will keep happening forever.

This newsletter covers every hearing, every subpoena, and every moment Jordan forces the Obama era deep state corruption into the public record.

44% off forever because the 44th president’s administration started this and Jim Jordan has never stopped fighting to finish it.

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