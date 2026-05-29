The Congressional Black Caucus Just Told Black Athletes to Boycott Southern Schools. Jim Jordan Has Something to Say About That

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The Congressional Black Caucus and the NAACP are now urging black college athletes to boycott SEC schools in southern states. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is leading the charge, calling Republican redistricting a dramatic return to Jim Crow like tactics and saying there should be no athletic participation in states where it is happening.

Jack Brewer, a former NFL player, called it out immediately. “I think this is ridiculous. You see them pandering to race and you’re putting into these young black boys minds that they’re victims.”

He is right.

These are young men with dreams of playing at Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and LSU. Scholarship opportunities. Coaching relationships. Career defining moments. And Democratic leadership is telling them to walk away from all of it as a political stunt over redistricting maps that the Supreme Court has already ruled on.

This is what the weaponization of institutions looks like outside of Washington. It is not always subpoenas and shell companies. Sometimes it is telling a nineteen year old kid that his future should be sacrificed for a political narrative that keeps one party in power.

Jim Jordan has spent his career exposing exactly this kind of manipulation. The Judiciary Committee exists to hold power accountable. So does this newsletter.

55% off through July 31st because the SPLC has been getting away with it for 55 years and the same playbook runs through everything they touch.

The left cannot help itself.

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They call it justice. Jordan calls it what it is.