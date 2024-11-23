Now that Donald Trump has been reelected, it is time to right the wrongs of the past administration. This is the political right’s golden opportunity to eliminate critical race theory from school curriculums.

It might even be possible to dismantle the entirety of the Department of Education.

Schools, Teachers, and Teachers Unions are Agents of a Corrupted State

Take a look at your child’s schoolbooks and you’ll likely find mention of the supposed sins of colonialism, racism, and America’s oppressive culture. Teachers and their unions have fought for such alleged injustices to be emphasized in school textbooks.

As an example, Maximiliano Perez’s Medium article titled “Write ups and lesson plans” recently went viral on X. The Medium piece zeroed in on the author’s use of lesson plans to teach children, tweens, and teens about the supposed evils of America.

Perez highlighted how America’s Caucasian and capitalist power brokers exploited others.

"The [academic] evidence and activities are centered around the understanding of inherit racism and white supremacy.” - Maximiliano Perez

Perez and his fellow leftists are brainwashing kids to believe our ancestors, forefathers, and even modern day Caucasians are racist. Though colonialism is arguably wrong, war is a fact of life.

The “cultural erasure” Perez references goes hand-in-hand with the aftermath of warfare. History is told by the victors. Out with the old, in with the new.

Teachers are Indoctrinators

If Trump is successful in tearing down the Department of Education, he will decentralize America’s schools. In an ideal world, one parent would have enough time and money necessary to homeschool several children in the house.

However, school choice in which parents and kids decide the school where their tax dollars are spent would suffice.

The alternative is to maintain the status quo. The current status quo is flawed in that it is centered on stressing the racist sins of the past. We’d be better off with objective textbooks that are fair to all races and ethnicities.

Lesson Plans are Tilted to the Left

Read through Perez’s piece and you’ll find he has an inherent bias. Like most educators, Perez favors those perceived to be oppressed, meaning racial minorities and women. However, DEI laws gave those previously disadvantaged groups a leg up on Caucasians and men.

Perez and other leftist teachers conveniently overlook the corrective measure of DEI in an attempt to shape the minds of the future. Granted, the United States has a bloody history yet the same can be said of every other nation.

There is no need to “…show students of color that they are systematically subjugated” as Perez says as that fact is already understood. What leftist don’t seem to understand is that life is unfair.

A reliance on government to correct every injustice inevitably leads to authoritarianism. As is often said, it isn’t a question of whether government will fail but when.

Question Everyone who Wants to be a Teacher

People often question the motives of those who want to become police officers or politicians. Many such individuals were bullied in their youth and developed an inferiority complex.

As the likes of Mike Lee, Rand Paul, and Thomas Massie point out, most politicians have the “will to power” as Nietzsche describes. The “will to power” is a desire to rise to political prominence. Such prominence allows one to reign over others.

As the old adage goes, those who can’t teach. There is a sliver of truth to the saying yet teaching sometimes attracts some who “can” as they have ulterior motives. Some educators are intent on shaping young minds. After all, much of life is a battle over who controls the future.

Teachers, many of whom are women, skew toward the left of the political aisle. Some such educators prey on impressionable minds, effectively creating a DemBot army.

It is Time to Reshape America’s Educators

It is shocking to learn that 77% of America’s public school teachers are women. It is no secret that women tend to vote Democrat. Moreover, some women have an inherent bias against boys.

The only way America gets back on track is with an overhaul of the education sector. A combination of school choice with an increase in male educators might be enough to preserve the minds of the future.