Jim Jordan Report

Jim Jordan Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BassGod's avatar
BassGod
1d

These bills are filled to the brim with pork and fat. The middle class always gets screwed. Phat blue haired cats are the benefactors and Congress are their cheerleaders and advocates. We are not fooled. Trump - Sleepy Slow it don’t matter! It’s all corruption and theater.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ABIGAIL REPORTS's avatar
ABIGAIL REPORTS
1d

We are middle-class Seniors, what did we get? No tax break on SS. We paid taxes on SS, we paid off the house, and the car. We are debt-free. Biden's lockdowns and food prices have eaten away at our small savings. Not one Stimulus. At 77/84, every dollar counts. Retired SCPO, 1958-78; retired Tech teacher, 20 years; tiny pension; housewife, below average. SS., Sales tax minimum is our only deduction. We ate out only once last year, and even then, we split the meal.

SS is reported to be a 2.5% increase for 2025. Walmart has just announced a massive buildout and pays its CEO $24 million, plus stock and perks, the same as Kroger. FOOD PRICES ARE UP. WALMART IS ROUNDING UP THE PENNY YOU ELIMINATED.

The food is of poor quality. I found SPROUTED HYBRID SEEDS in several tomatoes, and the meat is thinner and more expensive. Most of the products we used have been replaced by CHINESE junk.

Memphis' crime and Illegal aliens are moving into our small rural town, which has no industry but nail salons and fast food, if you discount Kroger's. Which price gouges! The Starbucks in-store build-out doesn't fit the RED city vibe. Millington, TN, is 15 miles away and has an established Starbucks, situated in a brick-and-mortar building adjacent to Walmart and Lowe's, with a nearby Navy base. We don't need another storage facility; two were enough, and we now have six. We do need an adult dentist, doctors, or a factory where a living wage can be made for our younger population. We need potholes filled.

The co-pay for an emergency script under Tricare Life exceeds the cost of the same item over-the-counter (OTC) product on the shelf. PRICE GOUGING.

THE FOREVER PENNY VS. A ONE-TIME USE STAMP. Which requires a paid Artist to create, and a new DIE to make. Both are quite costly. Stamps still require an Artist, not AI. Though it will one day, COST. https://gailhonadle.substack.com/p/the-forever-penny-vs-a-one-time-use

REMOVING EITHER ELIMINATES OUR POST-REVOLUTIONARY HISTORY. FDR changed the penny from steel to copper; then we clad the quarter. USPS IS DEEP IN DEBT, FROM MAKING NEW STAMPS, THERE ARE THOUSANDS OF DIES IN A WAREHOUSE. Did DOGE MISS THAT?

And have hiring competent drivers who don't abandon thousands of two-day-old baby chicks to die of heat, thirst, or hunger. Pennsylvania and Delaware. Add to that AG Sec. Rollins is a 'BIG AG'—no clue as to why eggs got so expensive. Animal Cruelty is evident in the case of eight hens confined to a copy paper-sized Battery Cage, with the five major egg producers, such as Cal-Maine, WHO CONTROL 20% of the USA MARKET, Hendricks/Cobbs control the Genetics. They collect Bird Flu reimbursements for the dead chickens that did Not die of Bird Flu, BILLIONS OF OUR TAX DOLLARS. Higher prices for fewer eggs. Takes a chick six months to become an egg layer. 18 weeks to become food. On a diet of Soy and Corn.

Herd immunity worked in the 1800s, during the Texas cattle trail drives.

I read. Robert Redfield is as guilty as Fauci in the COVID-19 pandemic; he echoed every edict. And was complictit in Andrew Kolodny's WAR ON INTRACTABLE PAIN PATIENTS, after "Obama got wounded Veterans hooked on Oxycodone. Yes, I fought that war with millions of others. Crimes against Humanity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rand Paul Review
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture