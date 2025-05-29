As Representative Jim Jordan and the House GOP just exclaimed, the House passed Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill by a razor-thin margin of 215 votes to 214. The U.S. Senate must pass the bill for it to take effect. The bill encompasses a wide range of provisions, but key items include tax cuts for middle America and enhanced border security. Take-home pay could increase by over $13,000 for families with boosts to the standard deduction and child tax credits, and there are plans for no tax on tips, overtime, and interest on some auto loans for starters.

Critics vs. the Truth

Critics of the Big Beautiful Bill argue that it makes some Americans more vulnerable due to more stringent eligibility criteria for some programs like SNAP, EBT (cash for food), and Medicaid, but many people abuse the system. Working families often have to pinch pennies in an inflationary environment left over from the Biden era, and don’t eat as well as those on government-subsidized programs.

People on EBT and SNAP also choose foods that cause widespread obesity, with industries also getting subsidies that cause America to be less than healthy. SNAP spending on these junk accounts for at least 20% of a recipient’s spending.

Junk food companies like Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Smucker’s, and others get millions in government subsidies, so let’s break down how taxpayer money goes to “feed” the poor, while also causing an even bigger bill:

Step 1: Give low-income individuals free rein to spend at the grocery store with government-subsidized programs like EBT, SNAP, and other programs.

Step 2: “Free money” induces spending on junk food with no nutritional value on a population that doesn’t work and often has a sedentary lifestyle to boot.

Step 3: Pay corporations to potentially poison the people.

Step 4: Pump more money into Big Pharma to “solve” the problem of diabetes, Alzheimer’s, Cancer, heart disease, gut diseases like Crohn’s, and myriad other diseases linked to obesity.

Step 5: Rinse and repeat.

Immigration Fortified Means Additional Savings

The bill also adds stronger immigration with border guards and increased deportation capacity, with looser regulations on firearm silencers. The Biden-Kamala fiasco added at least 20 million illegal immigrants to our tax burden, too, so the measures in this bill should equate to long-term savings for taxpayers. The crackdown on illegal immigration will also likely offset the bill's cost, estimated at $3.8 trillion for the tax portion, along with an offset that results from repealing clean energy tax credits.

Repealing the clean energy tax credits, primarily from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), should save the US government approximately $559 billion to $650 billion over 10 years. The higher estimate of $650 billion is for FY 2026 through 2035, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, while the Joint Committee on Taxation suggests around $559 billion in savings.

FAIRUS.org reports a net cost of $151 billion annually in 2022 for illegal immigrants, based on $182 billion in services minus $31 billion in taxes. It is likely much more since the flood of immigrants came across our borders.

Now, we’ll get to see if the bill passes the Senate, and we can start reaping the benefits of tax cuts and tighter immigration controls, as Trump promised. @SenJohnBarrasso Senate Majority (WHIP) just said on Fox and Friends that they have the votes to pass Trump’s bill. He said, “We will get it done.”