As Representative Jim Jordan and the House GOP just exclaimed, the House passed Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill by a razor-thin margin of 215 votes to 214. The U.S. Senate must pass the bill for it to take effect. The bill encompasses a wide range of provisions, but key items include tax cuts for middle America and enhanced border security. Take-home pay could increase by over $13,000 for families with boosts to the standard deduction and child tax credits, and there are plans for no tax on tips, overtime, and interest on some auto loans for starters.
Critics vs. the Truth
Critics of the Big Beautiful Bill argue that it makes some Americans more vulnerable due to more stringent eligibility criteria for some programs like SNAP, EBT (cash for food), and Medicaid, but many people abuse the system. Working families often have to pinch pennies in an inflationary environment left over from the Biden era, and don’t eat as well as those on government-subsidized programs.
Jim Jordan Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
People on EBT and SNAP also choose foods that cause widespread obesity, with industries also getting subsidies that cause America to be less than healthy. SNAP spending on these junk accounts for at least 20% of a recipient’s spending.
Junk food companies like Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Smucker’s, and others get millions in government subsidies, so let’s break down how taxpayer money goes to “feed” the poor, while also causing an even bigger bill:
Step 1: Give low-income individuals free rein to spend at the grocery store with government-subsidized programs like EBT, SNAP, and other programs.
Step 2: “Free money” induces spending on junk food with no nutritional value on a population that doesn’t work and often has a sedentary lifestyle to boot.
Step 3: Pay corporations to potentially poison the people.
Step 4: Pump more money into Big Pharma to “solve” the problem of diabetes, Alzheimer’s, Cancer, heart disease, gut diseases like Crohn’s, and myriad other diseases linked to obesity.
Step 5: Rinse and repeat.
Immigration Fortified Means Additional Savings
The bill also adds stronger immigration with border guards and increased deportation capacity, with looser regulations on firearm silencers. The Biden-Kamala fiasco added at least 20 million illegal immigrants to our tax burden, too, so the measures in this bill should equate to long-term savings for taxpayers. The crackdown on illegal immigration will also likely offset the bill's cost, estimated at $3.8 trillion for the tax portion, along with an offset that results from repealing clean energy tax credits.
Repealing the clean energy tax credits, primarily from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), should save the US government approximately $559 billion to $650 billion over 10 years. The higher estimate of $650 billion is for FY 2026 through 2035, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, while the Joint Committee on Taxation suggests around $559 billion in savings.
FAIRUS.org reports a net cost of $151 billion annually in 2022 for illegal immigrants, based on $182 billion in services minus $31 billion in taxes. It is likely much more since the flood of immigrants came across our borders.
Now, we’ll get to see if the bill passes the Senate, and we can start reaping the benefits of tax cuts and tighter immigration controls, as Trump promised. @SenJohnBarrasso Senate Majority (WHIP) just said on Fox and Friends that they have the votes to pass Trump’s bill. He said, “We will get it done.”
These bills are filled to the brim with pork and fat. The middle class always gets screwed. Phat blue haired cats are the benefactors and Congress are their cheerleaders and advocates. We are not fooled. Trump - Sleepy Slow it don’t matter! It’s all corruption and theater.
We are middle-class Seniors, what did we get? No tax break on SS. We paid taxes on SS, we paid off the house, and the car. We are debt-free. Biden's lockdowns and food prices have eaten away at our small savings. Not one Stimulus. At 77/84, every dollar counts. Retired SCPO, 1958-78; retired Tech teacher, 20 years; tiny pension; housewife, below average. SS., Sales tax minimum is our only deduction. We ate out only once last year, and even then, we split the meal.
SS is reported to be a 2.5% increase for 2025. Walmart has just announced a massive buildout and pays its CEO $24 million, plus stock and perks, the same as Kroger. FOOD PRICES ARE UP. WALMART IS ROUNDING UP THE PENNY YOU ELIMINATED.
The food is of poor quality. I found SPROUTED HYBRID SEEDS in several tomatoes, and the meat is thinner and more expensive. Most of the products we used have been replaced by CHINESE junk.
Memphis' crime and Illegal aliens are moving into our small rural town, which has no industry but nail salons and fast food, if you discount Kroger's. Which price gouges! The Starbucks in-store build-out doesn't fit the RED city vibe. Millington, TN, is 15 miles away and has an established Starbucks, situated in a brick-and-mortar building adjacent to Walmart and Lowe's, with a nearby Navy base. We don't need another storage facility; two were enough, and we now have six. We do need an adult dentist, doctors, or a factory where a living wage can be made for our younger population. We need potholes filled.
The co-pay for an emergency script under Tricare Life exceeds the cost of the same item over-the-counter (OTC) product on the shelf. PRICE GOUGING.
THE FOREVER PENNY VS. A ONE-TIME USE STAMP. Which requires a paid Artist to create, and a new DIE to make. Both are quite costly. Stamps still require an Artist, not AI. Though it will one day, COST. https://gailhonadle.substack.com/p/the-forever-penny-vs-a-one-time-use
REMOVING EITHER ELIMINATES OUR POST-REVOLUTIONARY HISTORY. FDR changed the penny from steel to copper; then we clad the quarter. USPS IS DEEP IN DEBT, FROM MAKING NEW STAMPS, THERE ARE THOUSANDS OF DIES IN A WAREHOUSE. Did DOGE MISS THAT?
And have hiring competent drivers who don't abandon thousands of two-day-old baby chicks to die of heat, thirst, or hunger. Pennsylvania and Delaware. Add to that AG Sec. Rollins is a 'BIG AG'—no clue as to why eggs got so expensive. Animal Cruelty is evident in the case of eight hens confined to a copy paper-sized Battery Cage, with the five major egg producers, such as Cal-Maine, WHO CONTROL 20% of the USA MARKET, Hendricks/Cobbs control the Genetics. They collect Bird Flu reimbursements for the dead chickens that did Not die of Bird Flu, BILLIONS OF OUR TAX DOLLARS. Higher prices for fewer eggs. Takes a chick six months to become an egg layer. 18 weeks to become food. On a diet of Soy and Corn.
Herd immunity worked in the 1800s, during the Texas cattle trail drives.
I read. Robert Redfield is as guilty as Fauci in the COVID-19 pandemic; he echoed every edict. And was complictit in Andrew Kolodny's WAR ON INTRACTABLE PAIN PATIENTS, after "Obama got wounded Veterans hooked on Oxycodone. Yes, I fought that war with millions of others. Crimes against Humanity.